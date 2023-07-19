Championship trio Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City are all interested in a potential move for Sunderland's Lynden Gooch, according to Sunderland Nation (Sports Illustrated).

The American has been with the Black Cats for more than a decade now, seeing plenty of highs and lows during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Lynden Gooch's time at Sunderland

Witnessing the highs of being in the Premier League, the Wearside outfit then suffered back-to-back relegations and found themselves in League One in 2018.

It then took them four attempts to get back to the Championship and they finally did it under Alex Neil, although it looked as though their 2022/23 season was going to be derailed by the ex-Preston North End manager's move to Stoke City.

However, the Black Cats have only got better under Tony Mowbray and managed to seal a place in the top six at the end of last term - and were only prevented from reaching the play-off final by eventual winners Luton Town - who took full advantage of the Black Cats' lack of defensive options.

If they can enjoy a productive summer, they will give themselves a good chance of competing for promotion again and having joined the club when they were in the top flight, Gooch will surely be keen to guide them back there.

However, he could potentially be on his way out of the Stadium of Light if a suitable bid comes in.

How long does Lynden Gooch have left on his Sunderland contract?

Putting pen to paper on a two-year deal last year, the American's contract expires this summer and that's why they may need to make a big decision on his future this summer.

They will either want to get him tied down to a new contract or cash in on him, with the Black Cats reportedly open to the latter option.

Should Sunderland sell Lynden Gooch?

He's a versatile asset to have and this is why it may be foolish for the Black Cats to let go of him.

However, they may prefer to let him go as opposed to an even more crucial player, so you could understand it if Mowbray's side were prepared to see him leave.

At right-back, Trai Hume and Niall Huggins can compete for a starting spot, although the latter's struggles with injuries could potentially persuade the Wearside outfit to retain Gooch for now.

Not only may Gooch not get a lot of game time at full-back, he may find his opportunities to play on the wing limited too, with both Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts deserving to retain their starting spots at this stage.

Clarke could leave the club before the window closes considering he has been linked with other clubs in recent months but if he does go, it would be difficult to see the Black Cats not recruiting a high-quality replacement and that would push Gooch down the pecking order once again.

It may make sense for all parties if he left this summer - but it would be a shame for the American who may want a key role at his current club next term.

He would probably have a better chance of starting regularly at right-back at Stoke as opposed to Preston and QPR if he did move on - and the chance to link up with Neil again may be tempting for him.