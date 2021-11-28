Stoke plotting transfer move for 33-year-old

Stoke City are eyeing up a deal for free agent goalkeeper Frank Fielding, according to The Sun on Sunday (November 28, page 58).

The Potters lost first-choice stopper Josef Bursik during the international break, with the youngster suffering a torn quad muscle whilst on duty for England.

That will rule Bursik out for a number of months and it’ll be early 2022 when he is seen again, leaving Michael O’Neill with Adam Davies and Jack Bonham to choose from.

Davies has taken over the starting spot for now however it appears that Fielding could be on the radar as a potential back-up option should Davies pick up a problem.

The 33-year-old is without a club having left Millwall over the summer, making just one appearance for the Lions over the previous two seasons with Bartosz Bialkowski unmoved from between the sticks at The Den.

Before that Fielding was a first-choice goalkeeper at Bristol City in the 2017-18 season before succumbing to Dan Bentley, meaning he hasn’t played regular football for well over three years.

Despite that though he’s still seemingly wanted by the Staffordshire side, who sit in seventh position in the Championship table.

The Verdict

Fielding is someone who can provide necessary cover but also has recent Championship experience, so it would make sense if Stoke needed a third-choice.

Bursik will be out for a few months but his replacement in Davies has not always been too convincing in-between the sticks, so bringing in some competition could give him a kick up the backside.

It would be disastrous if another goalkeeper went down injured though, so the need to bring a third-choice in is a big one.

Fielding could easily drop into League One and be a starter but Stoke could provide him with a decent opportunity here.