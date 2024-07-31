Highlights Stoke City making key transfer decisions ahead of new campaign with promising arrivals like Viktor Johansson.

Stoke City have some key transfer decisions to make in the coming weeks as Steven Schumacher shapes his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Potters have already moved to bring in some transfer targets, with goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, centre-back Ben Gibson and wing-back Eric Bocat arriving from Rotherham United, Norwich City and Sint-Truiden respectively, and more new additions expected in the coming weeks.

Stoke are yet to sell a senior player for a transfer fee so far this summer, but that will surely be set to change before the summer transfer window slams shut on August 30 amid numerous rumours of potential departures.

One player that looks set to stay at the club beyond the summer is versatile winger Mehdi Leris, who arrived in the Potteries from Sampdoria last summer on a three-year deal for his first taste of English football, but was resigned to playing a bit-part role in the squad in his debut season at the bet365 Stadium.

Leris has been the subject of transfer interest from Italian side Pisa in recent days, after journalist Gianluca di Marzio alleged that the Serie B outfit were 'close' to his signing on July 28, but StokeonTrentLive has since stated that Stoke have rebuffed that interest from I Nerazzurri, and want to keep the 26-year-old at the club for the upcoming campaign.

The decision to keep Leris is sure to divide Potters fans following his lack of impact in 2023/24, but it is unquestionably the right move for Steven Schumacher at this moment in time, given his versatility and the fact that he has shone at right-back after being trialled there throughout pre-season so far.

Stoke also look set to miss out on former loanee and long-term target Ki-Jana Hoever to Sheffield United in the transfer window, so keeping Leris as a back-up right-back and right-wing option for the new campaign seems like a no-brainer for the club.

Leris needs to rediscover his early Stoke form

Leris joined Stoke last summer amid a flurry of new faces from overseas, and he did initially hit the ground running despite then-boss Alex Neil's struggle to gel his new-look squad together.

The four-time Algerian international may not have been the most important signing of Stoke's summer, yet he did put in some key early performances, but was unable to keep them up throughout the full season.

After registering a goal and assist in his second Potters appearance against Rotherham in the EFL Cup, he netted his first league goal for the club against Bristol City on September 30, as he rocketed a weak-foot shot into the top corner at Ashton Gate to begin the comeback that eventually led to youngster Nathan Lowe scoring in the last minute to win the game 3-2 for Stoke.

He played the full 90 minutes in the Potters' victories over Sunderland and Leeds United in October, and then scored his third goal of the season that same week in a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough to earn the club's Player of the Month award.

Alex Neil's timely December departure coincided with Leris' dip in form, as Steven Schumacher arrived at the club and began to prefer Andre Vidigal on the right-wing and then brought in a wide man of his own in Million Manhoef, who went on to become a hit at the bet365 Stadium in his first half-season.

The 26-year-old started just three of the final 16 league games under Schumacher, but still proved his worth with good performances as the Potters picked up vital points against Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Mehdi Leris Stoke 2023/24 statistics Appearances 30 Starts 18 Goals 2 Assists 2 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.55 Aerials won per 90 4.20 Blocks per 90 1.70 Tackles per 90 2.04 Stats as per FBref, league games only

It was a largely unproductive debut season for Leris in ST4, but he showed glimpses of the potential that saw him on Juventus' books as a youth player, and was a handy squad player to use in the late stages of games in the season's run-in when Stoke needed an outlet to win headers and keep the ball in the opposition half.

The Algerian is not a traditional winger in that he has bags of pace and trickery, and instead uses his strength and nous to give a different option on the wing, so it is no surprise that he has been deployed at right wing, left wing, centre forward, attacking midfield, central midfield and right wing-back in his career so far.

Schumacher set to give Leris new lease of life

Stoke brought in Ki-Jana Hoever on loan last summer off the back of an impressive six-month loan spell in 2022/23, and he played a key role again last season as he registered four goals and five assists in 40 appearances from right-back.

The Potters would have set their sights on bringing the Dutchman back for a third spell from Wolves this summer, but he instead looks likely to join Championship rivals Sheffield United on loan amid a report from The Star that states he is closing in on a move to Bramall Lane soon.

That leaves 20-year-old Junior Tchamadeu as Schumacher's first-choice right-back heading into the closing stages of the transfer window, but he may not even need to sign a new player in that position if Leris carries his pre-season form into the league.

Schumacher has been giving Leris a chance to stake his claim as a right-back in friendlies against Cork City, Crewe Alexandra and Stockport County, and has been using utility man Lynden Gooch, who played on the right of defence last season, as a left-winger, in a move that could give some insight into the 40-year-old's thinking for 2024/25.

The boss has been coy over his long-term plan for Leris, but has spoken appreciatively of the 26-year-old's attributes at right-back and admitted that it is "something for us to look at."

Schumacher has made the conscious decision to give Leris ample opportunity in a more defensive role in pre-season, in turn implying that he sees his future at the club for the upcoming campaign.

With that said, it would be a poor decision for Stoke to allow the Algerian to leave this summer, and they must remain firm on their stance of keeping him around for 2024/25 if interest in him continues into the last weeks of the transfer window.