Highlights West Brom have rejected Stoke City's initial £2 million bid for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The Potters could now make another offer for the 24-year-old, thought to be in the region of £2.5million.

Other clubs are also thought to be interested in Thomas-Asante, who only joined West Brom from Salford City last summer.

West Brom have rejected a bid from Stoke City for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

That's according to a report from Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, who says that other clubs are also monitoring the 24-year-old's situation.

How has Thomas-Asante done since joining West Brom?

Thomas-Asante only joined West Brom last season, arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window from League Two side Salford City for a fee reported to be worth around £300,000, having turned down a move to another Midlands club in the form of Birmingham City.

Since then, the striker has gone onto make 39 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, scoring 12 goals in that time - including two in three league games this season - while he helped the club to a ninth place finish in the Championship table last season.

Now it seems as though the 24-year-old could be the subject of some more late transfer window drama this year.

Stoke make there move for Thomas-Asante, with another to come

According to this latest update, Stoke have seen a £2million bid for Thomas-Asante rejected by West Brom.

However, the Potters are apparently considering another bid for the striker, with journalist Darren Witcoop claiming a second offer could be worth in the region of £2.5million, amid suggestions that West Brom are facing a battle to keep hold of the 24-year-old.

Even so, it also seems that Stoke may not have it all their own way in their pursuit of Thomas-Asante, with it also being claimed that there are other clubs who are taking an interest in the situation surrounding the 24-year-old.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Thomas-Asante's contract with West Brom, securing his future at The Hawthorns until the end of the 2024/25 season.

That of course, means that West Brom do have scope to negotiate any offer that comes in from Stoke or elsewhere for Thomas-Asante, in the final days of the transfer window.

So far this season, the Baggies have taken seven points from their four Championship outings, putting them seventh in the current table, ahead of their clash with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Stoke meanwhile are tenth in the early standings, with two wins and two defeats from their four league games, ahead of a clash with manager Alex Neil's old club Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Would Thomas-Asante be a good signing for Stoke?

It does feel as though Thomas-Asante could be a rather good signing for Stoke to make before the window closes, if they can get it done.

Thomas-Asante has coped well with the step up from League Two to the Championship in the past year, making some important contributions for West Brom in that time.

You imagine he will only get better with experience as well, which could make him an asset to the Potters for quite some time, should they secure his signature before the window closes.

Given they would be weakening a direct rival in the Championship as well by taking Thomas-Asante from West Brom, this does feel like it is a deal that is well worth pursuing for Stoke.