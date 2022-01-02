Stoke dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Preston North End clash

Stoke City right-back Tom Edwards will be out of action for the next couple of months with a knee injury, as per a report from Stoke on Trent Live.

The 22-year-old, who has been out on loan with New York Red Bulls, has recently returned to Staffordshire and would have been eager to impress.

The report also states that the American outfit are keen on bringing him back, but it remains to be seen if this injury changes their stance at all.

Edwards already has over 50 Stoke appearances, and whilst he is still a young player who is constantly developing, he would have had every chance of proceeding to be an integral first-teamer this season.

After this time on the sidelines, Edwards will be striving to get into the side for regular football and he will provide some excellent completion on the right.

But that will now be delayed as he deals with this latest setback in what will be a real annoyance to manager Michael O’Neill, who would have been looking forward to welcoming Edwards back into his plans.

The Verdict

Edwards has enjoyed an excellent spell with New York Red Bulls, growing to become one of the club’s most important players last season.

This will come as a big blow for Stoke, and to Edwards on a personal level, as the young full-back would have been hoping to impress and force his way into the side.

Edwards still has every chance of being a success for the Potters this season and to help them reach their objective of reaching the play-offs, but it just seems to be delayed.

It remains to be seen if Stoke can keep pace with the play-off chasing pack, and with the injuries they are having to contend with at the moment, they are doing well to be amongst the pack just outside the top-six.