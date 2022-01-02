Stoke, Coventry and Blackpool enter transfer battle for Leeds United player

Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry is in-demand in the January transfer window as three Championship clubs have made their moves to take him on loan for the rest of the season.

Per Football Insider, the 19-year-old Scotsman has been the subject of approaches from Stoke City, Blackpool and Coventry City, with manager Marcelo Bielsa weighing up whether or not to sanction a deal amid rising injury concerns at Elland Road.

McKinstry was snapped up by the Yorkshire side from Motherwell in 2019 for Leeds’ development squad and played 19 times in the under-23’s Premier League during the 2020-21 campaign, playing out wide and through the middle in midfield.

He’s featured a further 11 times in that competition so far in the current campaign and was handed his senior debut for the club in September’s EFL Cup clash with Fulham before making a cameo in the Premier League against Tottenham in November.

The midfielder though could be set for his first taste of regular senior football as a trio of Championship clubs circle.

The Verdict

Even though there’s a lot of injuries at Leeds right now, it’s hard to see McKinstry getting a chance anytime soon.

Fellow youngster Jack Jenkins seems to be ahead of him in the pecking order after being on Bielsa’s bench for the last few matches and if they can either get some new bodies in or get some back from the sidelines then McKinstry’s exit could be sanctioned.

All three linked clubs have spaces in their squad to do loan deals and none of the three will seemingly be threatened by relegation this season.

It’s hard to say which would be the best move for McKinstry though but Blackpool boss Neil Critchley does have a speciality for nurturing young players so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him end up at Bloomfield Road.