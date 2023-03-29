It has been another mixed season in the Championship for Stoke City.

The Potters are currently 13th in the second-tier standings, 12 points clear of the relegation zone, and 12 points adrift of the play-offs places, with eight games remaining.

As a result, while they are in no real danger of dropping into League One this season, they have also once again fallen short of their aims in terms of securing a return to the Premier League.

Among the many fans of the club who will be desperate to see things change in their pursuit of a return to the top-flight during the 2023/24 campaign, are a number of famous faces.

Here, we've taken a look at five of the most well known celebrities who are supporters of Stoke City, have you ever seen any of them at a Potters match?

5 Dominic Cork

Starting with the sporting connection, our first well known Stoke City fan, is cricketer Dominic Cork.

The bowler took 131 wickets in 37 test matches for England between 1995 and 2002, while also hitting three half-centuries with the bat in that time.

Cork is also a lifelong Stoke fan, and when he competed in Dancing on Ice the then Potters manager Tony Pulis revealed the former Cricketer had called him on several occassions in a bid to drum up support from his boyhood club.

4 Sugar Ray Leonard

Sticking with the sporting them for the next entry on this list, we have Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard.

Admittedly, it remains to be seen if the five-weight World Champion is as big a fan of the Potters as some of the others on this list.

However, he has been pictured at The Bet365 Stadium in a Stoke shirt before, so you couldn't blame Stoke fans for claiming him as one of their own.

3 Nick Hancock

One celebrity who is most certainly a passionate supporter of Stoke City, is actor and presenter Nick Hancock.

Known for presenting the sports gameshow They Think It's All Over for more than ten years, the 60-year-old has never hidden his passion for the club.

Indeed, Hancock even appeared on an episode of Antiques Roadshow in 2007, to talk about some of his Stoke City memorobilia.

2 Slash

Best known as the lead guitarist in Guns N' Roses, Slash is another high profile Stoke City fan.

The musician was originally born in Stoke before moving to America, and is therefore a long-term follower of the club.

Slash even tweeted to congratulate the Potters after their FA Cup Semi Final victory in 2011, admitting his disappointment that he would be unable to attend the final.

1 Julian Clary

The performer and entertainer is a familiar face to viewers of both stage and screen, having been in a variety of productions and shows across both platforms.

Beyond that though, he may also be well known to those who attend the Bet365 Stadium on regular occasions.

Clary has revealed in the past that he is a fan of Stoke City, who has attended the Potters' matches plenty of times.