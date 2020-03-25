Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell sends message to Thibaud Verlinden amidst recent events

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has taken to Instagram to praise teammate Thibaud Verlinden after the latter’s exploits in the Ultimate Quaran Team Tournament yesterday evening led to the club exiting the competition.

The tournament, which was organised by Leyton Orient as a way to keep fans entertained during the enforced shutdown on all football in England due to the Coronavirus outbreak, drew the Potters away to Blackburn Rovers.

Verlinden was selected to represent the club against their opponent’s representative, midfielder Bradley Dack, with the former Gillingham man coming out on top in the FIFA 20 clash as Rovers ran out 4-3 winners on the night.

Watching the stream of the match live, Campbell quickly took to his Instagram story to praise his teammate’s performance on FIFA yesterday evening:

Campbell of course has been one of the club’s leading lights on the field of play this term, notching seven goals in 28 games in what has been a real breakthrough season for the 20-year-old frontman.

Whilst Verlinden in comparison has only been back at the club since the run of the new year after returning from a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One, with the skillful Belgian winger having been ruled out for the rest of the season last month after sustaining a severe knee injury.

The 20-year-old wideman is contracted with the Potters until 2022, whilst Campbell’s current deal expires in 2024 after the striker signed new terms earlier this year, thus committing his long-term future to the Potters.