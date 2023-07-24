Highlights Stoke City are unlikely to pay more than £5m for Ross Stewart.

Southampton is currently leading the race for Stewart, with the Potters and Middlesbrough also interested.

Stoke are right to take their current stance - and shouldn't be looking to pay too much for the Scotland international.

Stoke City are unlikely to fork out more than £5m to bring Sunderland striker Ross Stewart to the bet365 Stadium, according to Alan Nixon.

The forward, who spent much of last season on the sidelines, is a player in demand at this stage with the Potters, Middlesbrough and Southampton all being linked with a move for the Scotland international.

When he was able to play for the Black Cats last term though, he was lethal and adapted to the Championship extremely well, registering 10 goals and three assists in 13 league appearances.

Although he was a prolific goalscorer in League One during the 2021/22 season, he wouldn't have dreamed of making such a good start to life in the second tier and this is why he has attracted interest despite the fact he suffered two severe injuries.

Who is currently leading the race for Ross Stewart?

Russell Martin's Saints are the side currently leading the race and that comes as no surprise.

Not only will parachute payments aid their cause - but they can sell valuable assets including Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse to fund their summer business.

Boro, meanwhile, have already spent a bit of the money they generated from last summer's sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier and even though Stoke sold Harry Souttar in January, they need to ensure they continue to abide by the EFL's financial rules.

With this likely in mind, manager Alex Neil isn't likely to pay more than £5m for the forward at this stage.

Boro, meanwhile, are looking at other forward targets as well as Stewart.

Why are Stoke City taking the right stance on Ross Stewart?

Although Viktor Gyokeres moved in a deal believed to be in the region of €24m, the Sweden international is three years younger, enjoyed two great years in the second tier and managed to stay fit during that time.

Stewart is 27 and may not be able to generate a big fee for his next club if he moves on - because he's already approaching the peak years of his career and by the time he could be sold by his next year - he might be 30 or close to that.

Like Gyokeres, Stewart is also in the final year of his contract and there's every chance he could become a free agent next year, so spending more than £5m on him now may not be a wise idea, especially with the player not guaranteed to stay fit following an injury-hit 2022/23 campaign.

Stoke also need to ensure they don't return to what they did before and spend big fees on players - because their spending spree during the summer of 2018 arguably limited what they were able to do for years after that.

If the Potters just needed one more player this summer, you could understand it if they spent a decent fee on the 27-year-old.

But they still need to address a few areas including their goalkeeping department and with that, they need to ensure their budget stretches.

And with Neil's side only bringing in two loanees so far this summer, they can utilise the loan market further to minimise their costs but also ensure they have enough depth.