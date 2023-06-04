Stoke City will be striving for a strong summer of recruitment as they prepare for the 2022/23 Championship campaign as the level of expectation and ambition will once again be high at the Bet 365 Stadium.

The Potters finished last season in 16th place and whilst there were glimpses of promise throughout the campaign, there were large parts of the season that were underwhelming.

With a full summer of potential transfer activity standing ahead of him, Stoke boss Alex Neill will be keen to get going as he looks to assemble a squad that is able to challenge the top-six positions in the division.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out, here, we take a look at 5 famous faces who support the Staffordshire club and will be hoping for a play-off challenge...

Stoke City's top 5 most famous supporters

Slash

Lead guitarist of multi-award winning rock band Guns N' Roses, Slash, is the first high-profile name on this list, with the 57-year-old certainly a fan of the Potters.

Born in London but growing up in Stoke-on-Trent, he sent a congratulatory tweet when the Staffordshire club reached the FA Cup final back in 2011 but was disappointed that he was not able to attend.

A-ha

Norwegian band A-ha, who are perhaps best known for hit single 'Take on me' that was released in 1985, quite bizarrely are supporters of the Staffordshire club and have been since the 1970s.

Explaining that Stoke is a massive club in his homeland of Norway, lead singer Morten Harket said that he was roped into supporting the Potters by his brother.

Jeremy Bates

Former British number one Tennis player Jeremy Bates, who was born in Solihull, is another famous face who is a supporter of Stoke City Football Club.

Particularly succeeding in the mixed doubles format of the game, Bates won Wimbledon and the Australian Open in 1987 and 1991 respectively.

Bates has been spotted around the Bet 365 Stadium on the odd occasion and will be hoping for a positive 2023/24 campaign.

Nick Hancock

There are no questions that Former 'They Think It's All Over' host Nick Hancock is in fact a Stoke fan, with the actor and presenter being born in the Staffordshire city.

Someone who has spent decent money on club memorabilia, he featured on Antiques Roadshow in 2007 with some of the items that he had bought.

Adrian Lewis

Two-time Darts World Championship winner Adrian Lewis was born in Stoke and has been spotted at the Bet 365 Stadium on a few occasions over the years.

Also the winner of a UK open and a European Championship, Lewis was a protege of the sport's most successful star, Phil Taylor, who was also born in the city.