Stoke City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Stoke City have had their fair share of signings over the years that haven’t hit the heights originally set for them at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters’ days of playing their football in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory for plenty of the club’s supporters.

Michael O’Neill’s side are in their third consecutive season in the Championship, and are currently sat 11th in the second-tier standings as they head towards their final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at Stoke City’s top-ten most expensive ever signings and see what they’re up to nowadays.

Find out who kicks us off at number ten, on the next page….