Stoke City enjoyed the busiest window in the Championship.

Stoke's 17 new recruits was the result of a summer overhaul in the Potteries. This number was supposed to be one higher, however, Chiquinho had his loan terminated due to issues between the player and Stoke boss, Alex Neil.

The new-look squad has prompted significant changes to the first team being made, so here at Football League World, we have decided to share who we think would make the Potters' strongest starting XI.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Mark Travers

A lot of inclusions in this list could spark debate, however, this is not one of them.

Mark Travers was signed from Bournemouth in the summer. Stoke initially wanted a permanent deal, but were forced to settle with a loan for the Republic of Ireland international.

The 24-year-old has played six times for City, and already made an abundance of top quality stops.

Ki-Jana Hoever

After a busy deadline day, Stoke have a host of full-back options, despite losing Josh Tymon to Swansea City.

Hoever signed on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers after doing the same thing last January. The Dutchman faces competition from both Lynden Gooch and Junior Tchamadeu.

Luke McNally

Luke McNally is yet another who was introduced on loan, and it is looking to be a fine acquisition.

City are thin on the ground in the centre-back department, and could see more backup brought in from the free agent market in the coming weeks.

The Burnley player has previously spent time on loan at Coventry. He aided their promotion pursuit last term, which ended in heartbreak following a penalty shootout defeat against Luton Town at Wembley.

Ben Wilmot

The first player to have retained their spot from last season is Ben Wilmot, who returned to full fitness in pre-season after a nasty clash with Brandon Thomas-Asante ended his previous campaign prematurely.

The 23-year-old joined from Watford two years ago, and has featured 87 times.

Enda Stevens

Irish international Enda Stevens would be our first choice to start at left-back, however, he may not be available over the coming weeks after reports emerged that he sustained a calf injury whilst playing for his country.

The full-back joined from Sheffield United, who were promoted to the Premier League last season.

Ben Pearson

Like Hoever, Ben Pearson spent the latter part of last season on loan at Stoke, and impressed at the base of midfield.

Neil has built his team around the man who he worked with at Preston, so he will likely be a mainstay this season.

Wouter Burger

Neil's backroom staff look to have worked some magic by securing Wouter Burger's services. He is a talented midfielder capable of attacking and defending.

The former Basel man's first start came in Stoke's six-one rout of Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup, where he converted from the edge of the penalty area within the opening two minutes.

Junho Bae

Junho Bae would balance out the midfield in our ideal Stoke starting XI.

Bae operates in a more attacking role and joined the club from South Korean outfit Daejeon Hana.

He may take a little bit of time to adapt to English football, but once he does, the 19-year-old could become one of the division's elite.

Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell has been at the club since 2016, and has recently returned from a brief spell on the sidelines.

He was linked with a move away from the club during the window, but eventually stayed put. When firing, Campbell can be one of the most dangerous frontmen in the Championship, so has to be in Stoke's starting XI.

Ryan Mmaee

This selection could have gone either way, and will change frequently over the course of the season as Neil has a different option for different circumstances.

If he wants a mobile forward who is agile, and comfortable with the ball at his feet, then Ryan Mmaee should lead the line. Whereas, if a target man looks to be the way forward, then fellow new face Wesley should start.

Andre Vidigal

The Potters' faithful have already fallen in love with Andre Vidigal.

In five appearances, the Portuguese winger who cost less than £500,000, has netted four times, and been nominated for the league's August Player of the Month award.

The competition for areas in the wide areas is tough, but Vidigal is showing the others how to do it at the moment.