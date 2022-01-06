Stoke City’s stance on potential John Souttar move is revealed amid Rangers and Forest interest

Stoke City are no longer in contention to secure a deal for John Souttar during the current transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

It is understood that the Potters have opted against pursuing a move for the Hearts defender due to a change in wage demands in recent days.

Souttar was initially linked with a potential switch to the bet365 Stadium last year after his brother Harry suffered a season-ending knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia.

A stand-out performer for Hearts during the current campaign, the 25-year-old has made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions.

With Souttar’s contract set to expire in May, this particular window represents the final chance that Hearts will get to secure a reasonable fee for him.

Certainly not short of suitors, the defender is currently attracting a great deal of interest from elsewhere.

As per a report from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (06/01), Rangers are currently keeping tabs on Souttar’s situation at Tynecastle.

Meanwhile, Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers have also been touted with a move for the Scotland international.

Stoke will no longer be looking to win the race for Souttar’s signature as they are set to switch their attention to other targets.

The Verdict

Providing that this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Stoke are able to secure the services of another centre-back having opted to end their pursuit of Souttar.

When you consider that Leo Ostigard was recently recalled from his loan spell at the bet365 Stadium by Brighton & Hove Albion in order for the Premier League club to facilitate a move to Genoa, it is abundantly clear that the Potters now need to recruit a new defender.

By securing the services of a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship, Stoke could potentially push on at this level.

Currently eighth in the second-tier standings, the Potters may be able to seal a play-off place later this year if manager Michael O’Neill is able to nail his transfer recruitment between now and the end of the window.