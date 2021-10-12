Stoke City’s stance on future of key player becomes clearer

Stoke City are said to be relaxed over the future of Josh Tymon, as per a recent report by Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The 22-year-old attacking full back has been in fine form for the Potters this term, becoming a regular starter under Michael O’Neill and contributing offensively with two goals and one assist for his side.

However the defender’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of next year, thus raising questions over his long term future at the Bet365 Stadium.

Despite reports elsewhere stating that the club may face a fight to keep the player, it has now been stated that both the Potters and Tymon himself are relaxed about the current situation, with the full back said to be more than happy with how life is going at Stoke.

22 questions about Stoke City’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 What colour is this season's away shirt? Green Blue Red Black

Tymon previously signed for the Stoke-on-Trent outfit back in the summer of 2017 and has slowly gone on to establish himself as a starter for the club after spending time out on loan at MK Dons and FC Famalicão in Portugal.

The Verdict

The defender is a big part of what makes Stoke tick at present and therefore it is crucial that they hold onto him past the expiry of his current deal next summer.

He possesses the right blend of attacking and defensive skills to become a really established Championship or Premier League player further down the line and has done so well to stay patient.

O’Neill has taken his game to the next level and it’s certainly clear that Tymon himself recognises that.

Whether he stays put however is another matter entirely as his early season form is almost certain to be attracting admiring glances from clubs that are higher up the pyramid.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he commits to a new deal or not.