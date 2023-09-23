Stoke City have seen numerous managers come and go since their formation in 1863, but who has been amongst the worst statistically?

Current boss Alex Neil joined the club in August 2022, following the departure of Michael O’Neill. He has started life well in the Potteries, and steers clear of the bottom six by a significant distance.

Legendary League Cup winning gaffer Tony Waddington obviously is not included in the bottom six, but surprisingly ranks in 20th, probably due to the sheer number of contests that he took charge of.

To qualify for this list, managers must have overseen at least 10 competitive fixtures.

6 Steve Cotterill - 23%

Steve Cotterill is not a popular figure in Stoke-On-Trent. This is due to his poor record as well as his desire to immediately give in when things are not going well

The manager replaced Gudjon Thordarson in 2002, but only lasted five months and oversaw 13 outings. Overall, Cotterill won just three times, drew a further five, and lost five during his short stay in the Potteries.

5 Bill Asprey - 22%

Bill Asprey took the helm at the Victoria Ground in 1983, and lasted two years. He spent most of his senior playing career in red and white, lining up over 300 times before completing a shock switch to local rivals, Port Vale.

As manager, Asprey did not last as long. In the 1984/85 campaign, the boss had only picked up three wins by April as the club sat rock bottom of the First Division.

4 Jock Rutherford - 18%

At this point, the percentage takes a significant hit, as Jock Rutherford drops us below 20%. During his time at Stoke, he took charge of just 11 games, winning just two.

The former Newcastle United and Arsenal player took his first strides in management with the Potters more than a century ago.

3 Nathan Jones - 16%

Our top three on this list consists of three names that would be widely recognised by football fans - the first of which is Nathan Jones.

The Welshman was brought in to replace the outgoing Gary Rowett in January 2019, and made the perfect start by beating Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in his first outing, however, things soon started to go south.

At the beginning of the 2019/20 term, Jones guided the Potters to just two wins in their opening 14 matches and was sacked as a result. He subsequently returned to Luton Town and ended up managing Southampton in the Premier League.

2 Paul Lambert - 13%

Paul Lambert came into the Bet365 with a colossal task at hand at the start of 2018 - keeping Stoke in the Premier League.

The Scotsman inherited a disjointed squad and ultimately could not spare City, overseeing their relegation with a game to spare. He was relieved of his duties in the summer and replaced by Gary Rowett.

1 Chris Kamara - 7%

Chris Kamara is not known for his managerial career, and his time at Stoke shows exactly why. He took over in 1998 and won just one of his 14 showings in charge.

He never took another role in management after leaving the club and goes down as their worst manager of all time based on win percentage.