Highlights Stoke City's recent defeat against Plymouth Argyle is another setback in what has been a poor season for the team.

Despite the board's support for manager Alex Neil, fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the team's lackluster performances.

Stoke City's board may need to reconsider their stance on Neil if results don't improve soon, as fans' patience is wearing thin.

Stoke City suffered another dreadful setback yesterday as they fell to a 2-1 away defeat against Plymouth Argyle.

Steven Schumacher's side are no pushovers following their 101-point season last term, but once they took the lead through Tyrese Campbell, they would have been hoping to hold on to at least a point.

Plymouth equalised just before half-time with Mustapha Bundu getting himself on the scoresheet - but the most gutting blow of all came in the seventh minute of stoppage time at the end of the time - with Adam Randell scoring a late winner for the Pilgrims.

It was a long trip for Stoke fans back up to Staffordshire - and they will be furious that their team didn't give them something to take back up north amid what has been a poor season.

Alex Neil was given the opportunity to rebuild his squad during the summer transfer window and it could be argued that this was much-needed considering how underwhelming the Potters have been since their return to the Championship.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Even though it was going to take time for the team to work together effectively, results are still poor and they now find themselves 20th in the league.

If they aren't careful, they will fall into the relegation zone at some point and that is a possibility with Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town both picking up some promising results recently.

Sheffield Wednesday are another team to keep an eye on following their win against Blackburn Rovers.

What stance did Stoke City's board currently have on Alex Neil?

Less than two weeks ago, Neil revealed that the Potters' board are willing to give him time to get things right.

He told BBC Radio Stoke: "That's the difficulty in management nowadays - I've only been here a year and I'm in the top six of longest-serving managers, which is absolutely crazy.

"If any other business was run the way football is run they would never survive.

"At this club our owners understand what the long-term goal is and the importance of having time and getting things right.

"Not only will that serve us well in the medium-term, but it will be more beneficial and healthy for the club in the long-term."

Since those comments, they have lost against Blackburn, QPR and Plymouth.

Why might Stoke City's board need to change their stance on Alex Neil?

Although their long-term approach is admirable, the stands could become understandably toxic in the coming games if Neil fails to turn things around.

All three games they have lost will have been seen as winnable, so the fact they took zero points from a possible nine will infuriate fans.

Ultimately, it's the supporters who are often in control of when a manager departs and many fans' patience with Neil is wearing thin.

Some are calling for the former Norwich City manager to go and that isn't a surprise.

They should be a bit higher in the division considering the team they have, even if they aren't a team that fully knows each other yet.

Three months on from the end of the summer window, that excuse can't be used for much longer, if it can now.