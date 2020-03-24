Stoke City’s Michael O’Neill speaks out amid current crisis situation

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has provided supporters with a clear message with regards to defending themselves and others against the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, with the Northern Irishman releasing a statement via the club’s official website.

The pandemic created by the virus has seen all footballing activity suspended until the end of April at the earliest as the British government seeks to enforce strict measures in order to reduce the threat of Covid-19 being spread any further.

As a result Stoke City’s players and coaching staff are currently socially distancing themselves from others as they seek to follow the guidelines that have been put in place nationwide.

Now, O’Neill has spoken out in order to reaffirm the importance of the club’s supporters following the guidelines that have been laid out:

“It’s important that everyone follows the guidelines put in place by the Prime Minister.

“We are living in uncertain times but we can all play our part in help to combat coronavirus by doing what is expected of us.

“Please stay safe, take care of yourself and your families and follow the guidelines so that we can come through this difficult time.”

O’Neill has been in charge of the Potters since November last year and has overseen a gradual improvement in results which has seen the Stoke-on-Trent side rise up the league standings to 17th at the time of writing.

The Verdict

People will no doubt agree with everything the Stoke City boss has said, with more and more people around the country beginning to take heed of government advice in this unprecedented time for the nation and the wider world.

For now all that Stoke’s players and management staff can do is wait and prepare themselves as best they can for an eventual return to action, with a solid date having yet to have been decided by the EFL.

Meanwhile, O’Neill is likely to have managed his last game as Northern Ireland boss following the postponement of Euro 2020 until 2021 due to the virus outbreak.