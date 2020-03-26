Stoke City’s Jack Butland makes revealing admission amid current global crisis

Stoke City shot stopper Jack Butland has told Sky Sports in a recent interview about how hard it is to train as a keeper at home during the imposed social distancing measures that have been enforced by the government in recent weeks.

After the Coronavirus pandemic continued to worsen in the UK and around the world, prime minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week that all non essential work should cease and everybody should stay in their homes to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Part of the restrictive measures that have been put in place by the government has caused all footballing activity to be suspended until further notice, with both fans and players facing an uncertain wait to see when play will resume again.

Speaking to Sky Sports from his home this week, Butland was quick to outline how challenging it can be for a goalkeeper to stay fit whilst being isolated at home, with the Potters keeper stating the following:

“For me I’m trying to process it is as our summer, I’ve been trying to treat it as our summer if you like.

“At the minute I’m kind of in summer mode, you know until we get back on the training pitch it’s pretty hard to keep on top of the goalkeeping work.

“But that’s something that I’m used to now, so I know I can get back in the groove of it pretty quick. So a lot of it has been cardio and strength based, which the club has set us.”

Butland has been ever present for the Potters this term after recovering from a shaky start to the campaign as has gone on to make 31 appearances across all competitions for the Stoke-on-Trent club, keeping eight clean sheets in the league in the process.

The Verdict

Butland certainly makes a strong point about it being a difficult situation for goalkeepers to overcome, as some players may not have the required space or equipment to perform the usual training routines that they are used to doing.

In the meantime the best course of action that the shot stopper can take is to maintain his cardiovascular and physical strength in order to be well prepared for the eventual return to action.

The 27-year-old will no doubt be keen to get back into action after enduring an up and down season so far for the Potters after a summer of speculation surrounding his long term future at the club.