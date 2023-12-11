Highlights Stoke City face another frustrating campaign in the Championship, just four points above relegation zone.

Stoke City are facing up to another frustrating campaign in the Championship as they sit just four points ahead of the relegation zone.

After their most recent defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, it was confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Alex Neil was relieved of his duties in Staffordshire.

This leaves the club hierarchy with ample time to bring a new face in prior to the January window, which Stoke may not have much activity in given the mass turnover of players from the summer.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Regardless, FLW have plotted a potential starting lineup Neil's successor could hope for at the end of the January window.

GK - Ethan Horvath

It's fair to say that Stoke have had an unsettling period between the sticks since Mark Travers was recalled by AFC Bournemouth back in October, and with young Tommy Simkin playing as backup to Jack Bonham at present, another experienced keeper is needed.

Horvath hasn't played a minute for Nottingham Forest this season, and given his exploits in Luton Town's promotion last season, the American would be a shrewd addition at Stoke.

RB - Ki-Jana Hoever

Hoever still has a lot of promise to show Stoke fans, although he is currently in the midst of his second loan spell at the club.

However, the Wolves loanee does face competition with the versatile Lynden Gooch and fellow prospect Junior Tchaemedu. As per WhoScored, the Dutchman has been Stoke's best outfield performer this season, with an average rating of 6.91

CB - Ben Wilmot

Wilmot suffered a three-month knee injury back in early October, but by the time the January window closes, whoever the new man is in the Stoke dugout will be more than glad to have his services available again.

Despite some of the options Stoke have to call upon in their ranks, they have definitely missed his presence in recent weeks.

CB - Luke McNally

McNally has been a consistent figure in the starting lineup for the Potters since his loan move from Burnley in the summer.

Expect both he and Wilmot to be featuring predominantly as a duo over the veteran Ciaran Clark, who may not have the capacity to feature in three-game weeks in particular at the age of 34.

LB - Noah Allen

While Enda Stevens added some much-needed experience in defence, the addition of Noah Allen could excite Stoke fans if the club were to pursue his services ahead of Burnley.

Despite the change of manager, perhaps the 19-year-old has done enough during his trial period to convince the club hierarchy to strike a deal with Inter Miami.

CM - Ben Pearson

Pearson continues to be an experienced head in Stoke's lineup, and will be one man who needs to step up if the side is to drag themselves out of their current rut.

The 28-year-old still has a lot to offer, but has proven on occasions why he has won promotion from the division earlier in his career with Bournemouth.

CM - Wouter Burger

Burger was Stoke's 14th signing of the summer window, and so far has one goal and one assist to his name.

However, he has been more known for his tenacious performances in midfield, accumulating six yellow cards. After signing a four-year deal, it's imperative the new manager gets the best out of him to justify such a long contract.

CM - Josh Laurent

The club captain is next, and he ends the midfield trio.

While his performances at times have been inconsistent, Laurent has tried his utmost to drag this side further up the table with stats such as 71 progressive passes in 19 games, in which he has started 14.

LW - Andre Vidigal

It is imperative that Stoke are able to rekindle Andre Vidigal's early-season form if they are to turn their fortunes around in a quick manner.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in his first four starts, before sustaining an injury in late August, and he's failed to find the net since a 3-1 defeat against Hull City on September 24th.

RW - Mehdi Leris

The Algerian has been a regular feature in an attacking front three under Alex Neil, but yet again has also failed to display his creative prowess on a consistent basis.

Since joining from Sampdoria in late August, Leris has just two goals and one assist to his name, with the last of those coming in the 2-0 away win at Middlesbrough.

ST - Ali Al-Hamadi

Stoke have two solid Championship options already in their ranks in the form of Tyrese Campbell & Wesley, but the addition of Ali Al-Hamadi would give their attack a much-needed boost.

With Wesley yet to find the net in Red and White after signing just a one-year deal, it seems unlikely that the former Villa man will continue his stay at the Bet365 beyond next summer. Therefore, the addition of the Iraqi forward from AFC Wimbledon makes even more sense.

So far this season for the Dons, he has found the net 10 times in 18 League Two outings, adding five more assists. This has caught the attention of the likes of Stoke, although they would have to fend off potential interest from Leeds United and Sunderland for his signature.