Stoke City have been the Championship's most active outfit in this transfer window, however, there is still more business to be done in what promises to be a frantic final week.

14 new recruits have already made the Potteries their new home, the most recent of which have been young winger Nikola Jojic, Algerian international Mehdi Leris and Dutch dynamo Wouter Burger.

Following significant pre-season optimism, the opening few weeks of Stoke's campaign have been a mixed bag. A rout of Rotherham United and a win over Watford were countered by blows on the road, dealt by Ipswich Town and Millwall.

However, last weekend's showing at the New Den presented Alex Neil with plenty of positives to take, after the four players introduced at the interval completely turned the tide of the contest.

On Friday, the window slams shut, so we have rounded up what a dream final week of transfers could look like for the Potters.

Tie up Bae Jun-ho deal

Bae Jun-ho's move to Stoke is edging closer as he looks the most likely to become the club's 15th new recruit. The South Korean youth international is flying over to England today to finalise a move, according to Fraser Fletcher.

The Potters faced tough competition from major European sides to secure the services of the valuable 19-year-old, but Stoke are Bae's chosen suitors, according to Yonhap News.

Secure a striker and a centre-back

Manager Neil has also made it no secret that his side are in the market for a striker, with various names being muttered by supporters. 24-year-old Milutin Osmajic looks the most likely candidate to become another in a long line of international acquisitions at Stoke, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque.

The Montenegran forward has just returned to current employers, Cadiz, following a loan spell in Portugal that saw him score eight times.

In order to complete the club's overhaul and render this transfer window an overwhelming success, Stoke need to bring in another central defender.

Neil currently has three senior centre-backs at his disposal, and opted to play the trio simultaneously against Watford, in their third league outing. The same formation was also preferred in the first half of City's latest encounter, however, an injury to Michael Rose, meant that Enda Stevens had to deputise in a more central role.

Regardless of the manager's chosen formation, three senior centre-backs will not be enough to compete throughout a grueling 46-game campaign - so another is certainly needed.

Keep hold of Tymon, offload Baker and Wright-Phillips

Darren Witcoop has explained that three Potters' assets could be headed for the exit door before Friday's deadline. Josh Tymon, Lewis Baker and D'Margio Wright-Phillips are those attracting interest. Personally, each of the outbound trio would meet different fates in an ideal world.

Firstly, Stevens would be left as the club's only left-back option if Tymon was to leave the Potteries and not be replaced. Lewis Baker, on the other hand, has already been replaced, meaning that the path has been paved for Neil's former captain to seek pastures new.

Finally, D'Margio Wright-Phillips is a good young prospect that is still yet to see a consistent run of matches. Whilst not currently being good enough for the second tier, a loan move to League One could see him shine.