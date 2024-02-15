Daniel Johnson's move from Preston North End to Stoke City was seen as a coup by many at the start of the season - but that certainly isn't the case now.

Johnson spent just eight-and-a-half years at North End, winning promotion from League One in his first half-season at the club before helping them become a dogged, sturdy outfit that have so far failed to even have a single fear of relegation since they came up.

But having rejected a new contract at Deepdale last season, he moved onto pastures new at Stoke.

Expected to shine under Alex Neil having re-united with the Scotsman in Staffordshire, Johnson began the season as a regular starter, but certain developments have seen him struggle since.

And as such, we are now at the point where the Jamaican-born midfielder could be coming to regret his decision.

Daniel Johnson season and transfer latest

Johnson featured largely under Neil, but since Steven Schumacher came into the fold he’s been anything but a regular.

Starting in Schumacher’s first game as Potters boss, a string of cameo appearances from the bench totalling just 37 minutes over seven possible games means Johnson has been demoted to a squad player.

He had a chance to redeem that against Blackburn, but with the Potters 3-1 down, Johnson missed a penalty to at least haul the game back - and it’s indicative of the form he’s currently failing to hit at the Bet365 Stadium, not even making the squad for the 1-0 win over QPR this week in a sign that his performance may have infuriated Schumacher.

Johnson was one of the players that was linked with a move away from the club in January despite only arriving last summer, with a report claiming that he was made available for transfer which would have capped off a frustrating six months in Stoke colours.

Daniel Johnson's Stoke City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Match 63 Goals 2 xG (Expected Goals) 3.54 Assists 2 xA (Expected Assists) 3.10 Shots Per Game 0.6 Pass Success % 82% Key Passes Per Game 1.2 Tackles Per Game 1.0 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Duels Won Per Game 2.1 Possession Lost Per Game 9.7 Stats Correct As Of February 15, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

What Daniel Johnson said upon his move to Stoke City

Speaking to the club's official website upon his move to the Bet365 Stadium, Johnson argued that he would play his best football of his career in a red and white shirt under former boss Alex Neil - but that so far has proved to be untrue with the Scot being sacked only adding to his problems.

He said: “The gaffer [Neil] has had a positive influence on my career and I know what he expects from his teams. I think, equally, he knows what I can deliver for him.

“It is a new challenge for me; one that has come at a good time in my career where I really believe I can showcase my best football in a Stoke City shirt.”

Of course, that hasn't panned out true and Johnson will be hoping he can turn said form around quickly if he's to avoid being a flop at Stoke.

Why Daniel Johnson may regret his Preston exit

The grass isn't always greener elsewhere.

Johnson was a club legend at Deepdale having made 336 appearances for the West Lancashire club, where he achieved promotion to the second tier in his time in Lilywhite colours and became a huge part of their Championship stability.

You can understand why he left to link forces with Neil after the former North End boss came calling, but there is always a chance he would be sacked given Stoke's managerial history and recent lack of Championship success.

And whilst Johnson may not have enjoyed life as much under Ryan Lowe, he was still playing regularly enough with 34 Championship appearances to his name last season.

He may well regret turning down a new deal at PNE where he would've gone on to likely see out a decade at Deepdale, just like Alan Browne has done.

PNE themselves were able to replace Johnson with Mads Frøkjær-Jensen of Odense of Denmark, and he is proving to be quite the playmaker when given a chance - perhaps 'DJ' turning down a renewed offer was a blessing in disguise for them.