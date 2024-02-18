Highlights Stoke City's current campaign in the Championship has been challenging, with the team struggling under new manager Steven Schumacher.

The club has not finished in the top half of the Championship since being relegated in 2018.

Tony Waddington has won the most games as Stoke City boss, with 291 wins during his 17-year tenure.

It's been a tough current campaign for Stoke City with the Potters currently in the lower echelons of the Championship table under new manager Steven Schumacher.

The halcyon days of the Premier League seem a distant memory at The bet365 Stadium, with the club failing to finish in the top half of the Championship since relegation in 2018.

Stoke's league finishes since relegation to the Championship Season Finish 2018/19 16th 2019/20 15th 2020/21 14th 2021/22 14th 2022/23 16th

Stoke began the 2023/24 season with Alex Neil in charge, but he was sacked in December and replaced by Plymouth boss Schumacher.

Since relegation to the Championship, the club have had some poor managerial appointments, but it hasn't always been like that.

Using Soccerbase, we'll look at the nine managers who won the most games as Stoke boss.

9 Mick Mills

73 wins

Englishman Mick Mills took charge of the Potters for a four-year spell between 1985 and 1989.

During his tenure at the Victoria Ground, Mills took charge of 214 games, winning 73, drawing 63 and losing 78. He took over at Colchester United after leaving Stoke, and became Birmingham City's caretaker manager in 2001.

8 Gudjon Thordarsson

77 wins

Icelandic manager Thordarsson took charge at The bet365 Stadium between 1999 and 2002.

He took charge of 154 games whilst at the club, winning 77 of them, exactly half. He drew 39 games and lost 38 games, winning the 2000 Football League Trophy and promotion from the third tier in 2002 after beating Brentford at the Millennium Stadium.

He would later manage English clubs such as Barnsley, Notts County and Crewe Alexandra.

7 Alfred Barker

130 wins

Barker took charge of the Potters for six years at the beginning of the 20th century, leading the club between 1908 and 1914.

In his 256 games at the club, he won 130, drew 35 and lost 91. It proved a particularly fruitful spell for the club as they won the Southern League Division Two title, along with the Birmingham & District League.

6 Frank Taylor

146 wins

Rotherham United kick off their season away at Stoke City.

Frank Taylor took charge at the Victoria Ground for eight years between 1952 and 1960.

The club played 362 games under his reign, winning 146, drawing 79 and losing 137.

5 Horace Austerberry

149 wins

Austerberry took charge of an incredible 421 Stoke games between 1897 and 1908.

However, he won just 149 of those games, so he doesn't have a particularly great win percentage. His side drew 89 of those fixtures, and lost 183.

4 Tony Pulis

169 wins

Welshman Pulis had two spells as Stoke boss between 2002-2005 and 2006-13.

In his first spell at The bet365 Stadium, Pulis won 47 games before spending a season at Plymouth Argyle.

However, he returned in 2006 and led the club to the Premier League in 2008, keeping them in the division throughout his tenure. He won 122 games during his second spell at the club, meaning he's won 169 games in total.

He left the club in 2013 and has enjoyed spells with Crystal Palace, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

3 Bob McGrory

170 wins

Scotsman Bob McGrory took charge of the club for 17 years between 1935 and 1952.

Despite being in charge for so long, McGrory only took charge of 460 games as World War 2 halted the action between 1939 and 1945. He won 170 of his games in charge, drawing 114 and losing 176.

2 Tom Mather

222 wins

Tom Mather spent twelve years in charge of the Potters between 1923 and 1935.

He managed the club for 523 games, winning 222 of them, drawing 122 and losing 179. The club enjoyed some success under Mather, winning a Second Division Championship and a Third Division North Championship.

1 Tony Waddington

291 wins

Manager between 1960 and 1977, Tony Waddington has won more games as Stoke City boss than any other manager.

Having led the club for 17 years, Waddington took charge of an incredible 825 games at the Victoria Ground, winning 291 games, drawing 235 and losing 299.

The club enjoyed some success under Waddington, winning the League Cup in 1972, whilst also reaching the final in 1964. The club also won the short-lived Watney Cup in 1973 and won promotion from the Second Division with Waddington at the helm.