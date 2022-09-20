Stoke City’s all-time top 10 goalscorers – Who was your favourite?

Stoke City have had a steady start to life under Alex Neil this season.

In the Scotsman’s three matches in charge, the club have picked up one win, two draws, and one defeat.

The Potters’ midweek victory over Hull City away from home last week was particularly impressive, with a brace from Lewis Baker and a Ben Wilmot goal enough to secure Alex Neil a 3-0 win for his first three points as Stoke boss.

Heading into this weekend’s Championship clash against QPR at Loftus Road, the Potters boss picked up another positive result, drawing 0-0 with the R’s.

Putting this season aside, though, we’ve been taking a look at Stoke City’s history, and more specifically at their all time top goalscorers list.

With that said, here is our brand new Football League World gallery discussing the Potters top ten goalscorers of all time.

Please note, this list does not include war-time goals, and although the order would be different slightly if it did, the only name that misses out if they were included would be the tenth on the list, Bobby Liddle.

All names and record are taken from the official Stoke City website.