The summer transfer window proved to be something of an eventful one for Stoke City.

Before the market closed at the start of September, the Potters were able to sign no fewer than 17 new players for Alex Neil's first-team squad, in an attempt to put together a side capable of pushing for promotion from the Championship this season.

Indeed, there was no shortage of investment made the club during that period, with Stoke paying fees for ten of those new arrivals.

This though, is not the first time the Potters have been able to invest, having also spent some considerable funds on certain other players in recent years.

But just how successful have some of the club's biggest investments from over the years actually been?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at Stoke's seven most expensive signings of all time - according to Football Transfers - and ranked them from worst to best.

So why not take a look at who features in this list to see if you agree with those selections, although a warning to Potters fans, that this could involve some painful reading.

7 Kevin Wimmer

Despite struggling for game time in the previous two seasons with Tottenham, Stoke were still willing to pay a reported €19.4million to sign Wimmer from Spurs in the summer of 2017.

The full-back managed just 19 appearances for the Potters during his debut campaign with the club, and was often criticised for his performances, as the club were relegated from the Premier League that season.

While he remained on the books at Stoke for three more seasons, Wimmer never made another appearance for the club, and after loan spells in Europe, he was eventually allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2021.

6 Saido Berahino

Berahino emerged onto the scene with West Brom in the 2013/14 season, and became a useful source of goals for the Baggies for the next few seasons.

That convinced Stoke to pay a reported €13.9million for his services in January 2017, but a return of five goals - all of which came after relegation to the Championship - in 56 appearances is simply not enough for a centre forward with Berahino's potential.

He was released by Stoke in the summer of 2019 and joined Belgian side Zulte Waregem, after which his former Potters teammate Glen Johnson issued a damning verdict of Berahino's attitude at Stoke, during an interview with TALKSport.

5 Gianelli Imbula

Imbula joined Stoke late in the 2016 winter transfer window arriving for a club record fee, thought to be around €24.3million from Portuguese giants Porto.

The midfielder then went onto make 26 Premier League appearances for the Potters over the next year-and-a-half, but struggled for form during his first full season with the club, which saw him dip in and out of the starting XI.

Much of the next two-and-half years saw out on loan elsewhere in Europe, before his contract with Stoke was mutually terminated in February 2020.

4 Badou Ndiaye

Ndiaye was brought in by Stoke from Galatsaray late in the 2018 January transfer, for a fee thought to be worth around €16million.

However, the midfielder was unable to prevent the Potters from suffering relegation to the Championship at the end of that season, and although he remained on the books at Stoke for a further three years, he spent much of that time out on loan elsewhere.

In total, the Senegal international managed just 28 games and two goals during his time with Stoke, before he was allowed to join Greek side Aris on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

3 Benik Afobe

Afobe joined Stoke on loan from Wolves in June 2018, a move that was made permanent the following January, for a fee said to be worth around £12million.

The striker did at least manage to finish as the Potters' top scorer during his debut campaign with the club, albeit his return of nine goals in 49 appearances in total was not exactly prolific.

A loan spell with Bristol City the following campaign was hampered by a serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, and his Stoke career never recovered. Loans with Trabzonspor and Millwall followed - the latter where he showed he still had something to offer in the Championship - before he was sold to the Lions permanently in the summer of 2022, allowing Stoke to at least make some money from this deal.

2 Xherdan Shaqiri

Having previously played for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Shaqiri looked an exciting signing when he joined from the latter for a reported €17million in the summer of 2015.

Although the attacker was never quite a consistent attacking threat during his time with the Potters, he did at least deliver some spectacular moments for the club, while he was their top scorer in his final season with the club as they were relegated from the Premier League during the 2017/18 campaign.

Following that drop into the second-tier for Stoke, Liverpool then activated the reported £13.6million release clause in Shaqiri's contract with the Potters, meaning they did at least get some sort of return on their investment in him.

1 Joe Allen

Allen signed for Stoke from Liverpool in the summer of 2016, with the Potters paying a reported €15.5million for his services.

The Wales international remained with Stoke for the next six years, and was a largely consistent figure in the centre of the park for the club both with his performances and presence, making 221 appearances for the club in total, and even taking on the role of club captain at one point.

Eventually, Allen would leave Stoke on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, allowing him to complete a return to his boyhood club in the form of the Potters' Championship rivals Swansea City.