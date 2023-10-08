Highlights Gordon Banks, the legendary goalkeeper, was a popular figure at Stoke City and helped the club win their only major trophy, the League Cup, in 1972.

Freddie Steele, the club's "greatest centre forward" according to Sir Stanley Matthews, scored an impressive 140 goals in just 224 league games for Stoke City.

Tony Waddington, as Stoke City's manager, oversaw some of the standout moments in the club's history, including their promotion to the top-flight of English football and their victory in the 1972 League Cup.

Over the years, there have been plenty of individuals to have represented Stoke City in one way or another.

While things may not have worked out well for all of those during their time with the Potters, there are plenty who did enjoy success during their time with the club.

As a result, their names will now be firmly engraved into Stoke City folklore for a many more years to come yet.

Today, it is those who made such a major and impressive impact for the club that we are going to be focusing on.

To do that, we've taken a look at seven of the biggest legends from throughout the history of Stoke City, right here.

So why not take a look at out selections for that list right here, and take a look back at some of the finest figures from throughout the Potters' long existence.

7 Gordon Banks

Given he had helped England lift the World Cup less than a year earlier, Gordon Banks had already established himself as a legend of English football when he joined Stoke City in 1967.

The iconic goalkeeper would then go on to become a mainstay between the posts for Stoke over the next five seasons, becoming a popular figure at the club.

In total, Banks made 250 appearances in all competitions, and helped the club to what is to date, their only major honour, lifting the League Cup title in 1972 after victory over Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

6 Freddie Steele

Steele joined Stoke City as a 15-year-old in 1931, and went on to break into the Potters' first-team two years later.

In 1936/37, the striker would set a club record for the most league goals in a single season (33) that still stands to this day, and his prolific form remained throughout his time with the club.

Overall, Steele scored 140 goals in just 224 league games for the Potters, a remarkable rate that once saw the great Sir Stanley Matthews describe Steele as the club's "greatest centre forward", which surely justifies a place on this list.

5 Tony Waddington

Waddington never played a competitive game for Stoke City, but on the sidelines, he would make a huge impact for the club.

Joining the Potters as a coach in 1952, Waddington eventually worked his way up to become the club's manager by 1960, a role he continued to hold until 1977.

During that time, Waddington guided Stoke to promotion to the top-flight of English football, two FA Cup semi-finals, and two League Cup finals, including victory in the 1972 tournament that delivered Stoke their only major trophy, ensuring he oversaw some of the stand out moments in the club's history.

4 John Ritchie

Another member of Stoke's 1972 League Cup winning squad, Ritchie enjoyed two hugely successful spells with the Potters.

First playing for the club between 1962 and 1966, the striker then had a three-year spell with Sheffield Wednesday before returning to Stoke in 1969, where he remained until his career was ended by injury in 1974.

During that time, Ritchie was a major threat in front of goal for the Potters, scoring 176 goals in 351 games in all competitions, meaning he is still Stoke's record goalscorer to this day.

3 Eric Skeels

Skeels first joined Stoke in 1959, and quickly became a mainstay in the Potters' first-team, where he remained for many years.

During his time with the club, Skeels' versatility saw him play all over the pitch for Stoke, making him a key figure in some of their most successful moments in history.

By the time Skeels departed the club to move to the USA in 1976, he has made a total of 597 appearances in all competitions for Stoke City, more than any other individual has ever made in the club's history.

2 Denis Smith

Smith joined Stoke in 1968, and remained with the club until 1982, ensuring he was a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

A tough tackling centre back, Smith was never afraid to put himself on the line, which saw him gain something of a reputation for regularly picking up injuries.

Despite that, the defender, whose commitment helped him become a hugely popular figure at the Potters, still managed to rack up almost 500 appearances for the Potters in total, before going to take charge of well over 1,000 games as a manager with various club across the Football League.

1 Sir Stanley Matthews

Matthews began his career with Stoke City in 1932, helping the Potters win promotion to the top-flight of English football, and then becoming a key figure in keeping them there for many more years.

He made 289 and scored 57 goals for the club before leaving to join Blackpool in 1947, by which time he had already become a fully-fledged England international, and he would go on to become the first ever Ballon D'Or winner in 1956.

The midfielder eventually returned to Stoke in 1961 at the age of 46, and helped the club return to the top-flight in the 1962-63 season, winning the Football Writer's Player of the Year award as he claimed his second promotion with the Potters, 30 years after his first.

Matthews is also the only footballer to be knighted while still playing in 1965, and eventually made his final appearance for Stoke in February that year at 50-years-old, having made 66 appearances and scored five goals during his second spell with the Potters.