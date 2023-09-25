Considering that Stoke City are one of the oldest and most historic clubs in all of English football, it isn't a surprise that they have a lot of famous faces in their fanbase.

Stoke's attention firmly on turning a strong transfer window into a promotion-pushing campaign. Following the conclusion of the last campaign, the club finished 16th in the Championship, and the 2023/24 season will be the club's sixth at second tier level following relegation from the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

It was another bitterly disappointing campaign for Alex Neil's side, who have yet to finish in the top half of the division since their return to the Championship and will hope new players like Wouter Burger, Ryan Mmaee, and Andre Vidigal can help fire them to promotion.

The Bet365 is not packed out as often these days but is well known for its passionate supporters, but which well-known individuals are among the most famous to support the Stoke? Let's take a look at celebrities that are known to be Potters fans.

Dominic Cork

Starting with the sporting connection, our first well known Stoke City fan, is Cork. The bowler took 131 wickets in 37 test matches for England between 1995 and 2002, while also hitting three half-centuries with the bat in that time.

Cork is also a lifelong Stoke fan, and when he competed in Dancing on Ice the then Potters manager Tony Pulis revealed the former Cricketer had called him on several occasions in a bid to drum up support from his boyhood club.

Nick Hancock

Known for presenting the sports gameshow They Think It's All Over for more than ten years, the 60-year-old has never hidden his passion for the club. Hancock is both a presenter and actor.

Hancock was born in Stoke and is an avid Stoke supporter. He has paid high figures for Stoke City memorabilia at charity auctions and made an appearance on Antiques Roadshow in 2007 with some of his purchases.

Sugar Ray Leonard

Sticking with yet another sporting icon for the next entry on this list, we have Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard. He won titles and Olympic medals, as well as 36 of his 40 fights as a boxer.

It's yet to be known how much the boxing star is actually an avid Stoke fan; however, he has been pictured at The Bet365 Stadium in a Stoke shirt before, so you couldn't blame Stoke fans for claiming him as one of their own.

Slash

Best known as the lead guitarist in Guns N' Roses, Slash is originally from Stoke but moved to America when he was young, but remains another high-profile Stoke City fan.

A long-term follower of the club, he tweeted congratulating Stoke on their FA Cup success in 2011 and expressed that he was disappointed he wouldn't be able to make the final.

Julian Clary

The performer and entertainer is a familiar face to viewers of both stage and screen, having been in a variety of productions and shows across both platforms. Beyond that, he may also be well known to those who attend the Bet365 Stadium on regular occasions.

Clary has revealed in the past that he is a fan of Stoke, who has attended the Potters' matches on a number of occasions. Clary is known for being a comedian and presenter as well as being on stage. He claims to be a big Stoke City fan.

Jeremy Bates

We finish our list off with a former UK number one tennis player. He's a big fan of the club and has been seen at games and around the ground.

The 61-year-old won one title in his career and retired in 1996, since then he has been a coach as well as a broadcaster and commentator for the BBC, Eurosport, and Sky.