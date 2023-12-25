Highlights Stoke City has made several signings this summer, giving fans something to get excited about.

Considering that Stoke City are one of the oldest and most historic clubs in all of world football, it isn't a surprise that they have plenty of famous faces in their fanbase.

Last season the club finished 16th in the Championship, and the 2023/24 season is the club's sixth at second tier level following relegation from the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

It was another bitterly disappointing campaign for Alex Neil's side, who have yet to finish in the top half of the division since their return to the Championship. This season hasn't begun much better, leading to his sacking, with the Potters very much in a battle to stay up at the time of Steven Schumacher's appointment.

Unsurprisingly, due to the club languishing at the wrong end of the division for much of the last half-decade, the Bet365 is not packed out as often these days. However, they made plenty of signings this summer for the fans to get excited about.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Stoke is a club well known for its passionate supporters, but which well-known individuals are among the most famous to support the club? Let's take a look at celebrities that are known to be Potters fans.

Nick Hancock

Known for presenting the sports gameshow They Think It's All Over for more than ten years, the 60-year-old has never hidden his passion for the club. Hancock is both a presenter and actor but an avid fan of Stoke and one of the most well-known supporter figures.

Hancock was born in Stoke and has paid high figures for Stoke City memorabilia at charity auctions and even made an appearance on Antiques Roadshow in 2007 with some of his purchases.

Julian Clary

The performer and entertainer is a familiar face to viewers of both stage and screen, having been in a variety of productions and shows across both platforms. Beyond that, he may also be seen attending the Bet365 Stadium on regular occasions.

Clary has revealed in the past that he is a fan of Stoke, who has attended the Potters' matches on a number of occasions. Clary is known for being a comedian and presenter but claims to be a big Stoke City fan.

Slash

Best known as the lead guitarist in Guns N' Roses, Slash is originally from Stoke but moved to America when he was young, but remains a Stoke City fan.

A long-term follower of the club, he tweeted congratulating Stoke on their FA Cup success in 2011 and expressed that he was disappointed that he wouldn't be able to make it to the final.

Dominic Cork

Keeping with the sporting connection, brings us to Dominic Cork. The bowler took 131 wickets in 37 test matches for England between 1995 and 2002, while also hitting three half-centuries with the bat in that time.

Cork is also a lifelong Stoke fan, and when he competed in Dancing on Ice the then Potters manager Tony Pulis revealed the former Cricketer had called him on several occasions in a bid to drum up support from his boyhood club.

Sugar Ray Leonard

Sticking with yet another sporting icon for the next entry on this list, we have Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard. He won titles and Olympic medals, as well as 36 of his 40 fights as a boxer.

It's yet to be known how much the boxing star is actually an avid Stoke fan; however, he has been pictured at The Bet365 Stadium in a Stoke shirt before, so you couldn't blame Stoke fans for claiming him as one of their own.

Jeremy Bates

We finish our list off with a former UK number one tennis player. He's a big fan of the club and has been seen at games and around the ground.

The 61-year-old won one title in his career and retired in 1996, since then he has been a coach as well as a broadcaster and commentator for the BBC, Eurosport, and Sky.