Stoke City will be hoping their 2023/24 Championship season gets better.

The Potters have been somewhat of a sleeping giant in the league ever since they were relegated.

So, the arrival of Alex Neil last season was a bid to end that and make them into a side that can compete for a play-off place at the very least.

However, Neil has been at the club for over a year now, and it seems they are not really any closer to breaching that gap.

The club made several changes in the summer and therefore, that means the club’s wage bill will have changed.

So, here we used Capology and ranked Stoke’s six highest paid players in order of value for money…

6 Wesley Moraes

Stoke decided to bring in Wesley from Aston Villa on a permanent basis this summer.

He has joined the club on a one-year deal and is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £35,000, which makes him the club’s second-highest earner.

The forward has played in all but one league game so far this season and is yet to get off the mark. So, given his wage and his performances, he has to come in at the bottom of this list.

5 Dwight Gayle

Another forward at the Bet365 Stadium who is struggling is Dwight Gayle.

Gayle is in his second season at the club, and so far, it has been a torrid time, as the 33-year-old has struggled for game time and struggled for goals.

The striker has only appeared seven times this season, and three came in the Carabao Cup. He doesn’t seem fancied at all under Neil, and given he is said to be on a wage of £20,000 a week, he isn’t doing much to say he deserves that.

4 Enda Stevens

Stevens was a bit of a coup for Stoke City this summer, as he joined the club on a free transfer from Sheffield United.

The defender has joined on a one-year deal and is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £20,000.

Stevens was a regular in the side until he picked up his recent injury, so with him missing a lot of games, it is hard to judge whether the player is good value or not.

3 Ki-Jana Hoever

Jana Hoever is on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. In that deal, he is said to be on a weekly wage of £40,385, which makes him the club’s highest earner this season.

The 21-year-old has started seven of the eight games he has been available for, and during that time, he has scored a goal and registered two assists.

He is struggling to nail down a regular spot, but when he has played, he has shown he is more than good enough for Neil’s side.

2 Mark Travers

Travers is also a player that is on loan for the season, as he joined from another Premier League side, AFC Bournemouth.

The goalkeeper also joins the list of players estimated to have a weekly wage of £20,000.

The 24-year-old has come in and become the club’s number one goalkeeper, and while he has only kept one clean sheet in 11 games, he hasn’t really done much wrong.

The Potters have been poor defensively as a team, and there isn’t much else that Travers could have done. He has shown he is a good goalkeeper and will no doubt continue to be the club’s number one.

1 Ben Wilmot

Wilmot is being ranked as number one, as he is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £20,000 and could arguably be considered Stoke’s best player.

The 23-year-old has really shined at the club since joining in 2021 and has played every game until he picked up his injury against Southampton.

Wilmot has been an ever-present presence for the club, and without him, Stoke could be in a worse position, and he could now be badly missed as he faces a spell on the sidelines.