Stoke City's attention is now set to turn to the upcoming transfer window following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, where the club finished 16th in the Championship.

Next season will be the club's sixth season in the second tier following relegation from the Premier League in the 2018/19 season.

It was another bitterly disappointing campaign for Alex Neil's side, who have yet to finish in the top half of the division since their return to the Championship.

They will be hoping for better than that next year, and Neil has already promised a better summer to help rectify that, speaking via Stoke on Trent Live he said: "I’m really, really confident we will be far, far better next season."

Stoke City's 5 most expensive signings

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, we have decided to take a look at where Stoke's five most expensive signings are and what they are up to now.

Joe Allen - Swansea City

Allen signed for Stoke from Liverpool for a fee of £13m (BBC) in the summer of 2016.

The Welshman played 221 times for Stoke, scoring 20 times and assisting a further 19. He captained the side in the latter stages of his Stoke days as well.

The midfielder rejoined his first club Swansea last summer on a free transfer from the Potters, where he currently plays now. He is under contract until 2024 in South Wales.

Badou Ndiaye - Adana Demirspor

Ndiaye was signed in the January of 2018 from Galatasaray for a reported fee of around £14m (talkSPORT).

It was a hugely ineffective signing, with Stoke relegated shortly after his arrival to the club. The 32-year-old only played 27 times for Stoke and would eventually leave on a free transfer to Greek side Aris after multiple loan moves away from the club.

Ndiaye has since joined Adana Demirspor in 2022 to return to Turkey, where he is under contract until 2025.

Xherdan Shaqiri - Chicago Fire

Shaqiri joined Stoke City in 2015 from Inter Milan for a fee of £12m (BBC).

He was one of the most successful signings the club made during their stint in the Premier League. The Swiss International instated himself a key player and went on to play 92 games for Stoke, helping guide them to multiple top half finishes in that time.

He scored and assisted 30 goals in 92 games for Mark Hughes' side before departing for Liverpool upon Stoke's relegation. Shaqiri would then sign for Lyon after a few seasons at Anfield, before more recently signing with Chicago Fire in the MLS, where he has been since 2022.

Kevin Wimmer - SK Rapid Wien

The former Austrian international joined Stoke from Tottenham Hotspur for a reported fee of £18m (Guardian).

He is seen as one of the club's worst ever signings by many, with Wimmer only making 19 appearances for Stoke during his time in the Midlands.

Wimmer would be relegated after only a year spent at the club, culminating in three separate loan spells away from Stoke before his eventual permanent departure to SK Rapid Wien in 2021, where he has been ever since. Stoke decided to terminate his contract by mutual consent to secure the move.

Gianelli Imbula - Tuzlaspor

Stoke City's record signing cost the club a reported €24m (Guardian) in the winter window in 2016 to bring him in from Porto.

Imbula would play 28 times for the club, scoring twice, before leaving on multiple loan deals during Stoke's seasons in the second tier.

He left the Bet365 Stadium permanently for Sochi in 2020, and has eventually made the move to Turkish second division side Tuzlaspor, where the 30-year-old has been since 2023.