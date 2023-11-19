Highlights Ryan Shawcross had a successful career at Stoke City, making 453 appearances, scoring 25 goals, and providing 16 assists.

Stoke City secured a bargain when they paid a reported £2 million for Shawcross' signature in 2008, considering his contributions to the club and his longevity.

Shawcross became a club captain at the age of 22 and showed excellent leadership skills, leading Stoke City to promotion, the FA Cup final, and even into Europe.

Having come through the youth ranks at Manchester United, Ryan Shawcross made his Red Devils debut in 2006.

That campaign he would play twice under Sir Alex Ferguson in the League Cup, but later on, would head over to Belgium on loan for regular minutes.

Several Manchester United players have made the move from Old Trafford to Antwerp over the years, with a strong link between the two sides when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

Shawcross went on to appear 19 times for the Belgian side, but this was to be a life-changing loan spell for the youngster.

Those performances in Belgium helped convince Stoke City to snap him up on loan in the summer of 2007, and just a few months later, permanently.

How much did Stoke City pay for Ryan Shawcross?

Remarkably, Stoke City paid a reported £2 million for Shawcross' signature back in 2008.

Given what he went on to achieve at the club, and the longevity he had at the Bet365 Stadium, that is a real bargain.

Not only that, though, the reported fee paid to Manchester United is surely one of the best deals that Stoke City have ever done.

Ryan Shawcross was excellent for Stoke City

Shawcross went on to have an immediate impact at the club, with the Potters winning promotion during his first season at the club.

After two seasons in the Premier League in which Stoke defied the odds and stayed up, Shawcross then became club captain aged just 22, really highlighting his leadership skills.

Shawcross would go on to skipper the side for the next eight Premier League seasons, even leading the Potters into Europe when they featured in the UEFA Europa League back in 2011/12.

Of course, that came after Shawcross had skippered the side to the FA Cup final in 2011, only to be beaten by the financial might of Manchester City.

Ryan Shawcross' career in numbers,according to Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 2 - - Royal Antwerp (Loan) 19 2 - Stoke City 453 25 16 Inter Miami 12 - -

In the end, Ryan Shawcross' Stoke City statline reads as follows. 453 appearances, 25 goals, 16 assists.

Numbers, though, often do not do things justice.

Stoke City's chief executive at the time, Tony Scholes, summed it up best in 2021 when the time eventually came for Shawcross to depart the club.

Scholes wrote in a club statement back then: "Ryan’s contribution to the club over the last 14 years simply cannot be under-estimated,"

"His outstanding leadership and the consistency of his displays made him a talismanic figure for us.

“He has been an outstanding role-model, both on and off the pitch, and the way he applied himself in training and matches epitomised the city of Stoke-on-Trent – hard-working, committed and loyal."

How Stoke would love to find themselves another Ryan Shawcross in the years to come, as they look to relive the glory years that he helped bring to the club before their recent struggles.