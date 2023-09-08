Highlights Stoke City is hoping for a better season in the Championship after six consecutive seasons in the second tier.

Stoke City will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship this campaign.

It has been a frustrating period of late for the Potters and they are currently in their sixth consecutive season in the second tier.

But prior to that, the club enjoyed a 10-year spell in the Premier League, reaching the FA Cup final in 2011 and playing in the Europa League under Tony Pulis, as well as recording three consecutive ninth-placed finishes under Mark Hughes.

A number of strikers have come and gone in the Potteries over the years and while some failed to make an impact, others became firm favourites among the fan base.

FLW's Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has ranked the club's top 12 greatest strikers.

12 Mike Sheron

Sheron enjoyed a prolific two-year spell at Stoke between 1995 and 1997, scoring 39 goals in 76 appearances for the club.

One of his most notable achievements was scoring a brace in the last ever Potteries derby match between Stoke and Port Vale at the Victoria Ground, the club's old home prior to the move to their current stadium.

Sheron made a big money move to Queens Park Rangers in 1997 and he went on to play for Barnsley, Blackpool, Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Warrington Town before retiring in 2005.

11 Freddie Steele

Steele signed for Stoke aged 15 in 1931, making his debut for the club in December 1934 against Huddersfield Town.

He was the Potters' top scorer for six consecutive seasons up to the 1947-48 campaign and his record of 159 goals in 251 games makes him the club's second-highest goalscorer of all time behind John Ritchie.

10 James Beattie

Beattie enjoyed successful spells with the likes of Southampton, Everton and Sheffield United before joining Stoke in January 2009.

He made a big impact at the club, scoring seven goals in the second half of the campaign to help the Potters retain their Premier League status, but he fell out with Pulis in December of the following season and his game time became increasingly limited.

Beattie moved north of the border to join Rangers in August 2010 and he went on to have stints with Blackpool, Sheffield United and Accrington Stanley.

The 45-year-old spent over a year as manager of Stanley before departing in September 2014 and he has since had spells as a coach at Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic.

9 Kenwyne Jones

Jones arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Sunderland for a then club-record fee of £8 million in August 2010.

He finished as the Potters' joint-top scorer along with Jonathan Walters in his first season at the club with 12 goals and in December 2011, his goal against Dynamo Kyiv ensured Stoke's progression to the knockout stage of the Europa League.

After scoring 28 goals in 117 games for the club, Jones departed for Cardiff City in January 2014 in a swap deal for Peter Odemwingie and he went on to play for Bournemouth, Al Jazira, Atlanta United and Central before hanging up his boots in 2017.

8 John Ritchie

Ritchie joined Stoke from Kettering Town in 1962, but he was surprisingly allowed to depart for Sheffield Wednesday in 1966.

After a disappointing final season at Hillsborough, the Potters brought Richie back to the club in 1969 and he stayed until his career was ended by a broken leg in September 1974.

Over his two spells at Stoke, Ritchie scored 176 goals in 351 games, making him the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

7 Mamady Sidibe

Sidibe arrived in the Potteries on a free transfer from Gillingham in June 2005.

He helped Stoke to promotion to the Premier League in 2008, but after featuring regularly in the club's early years in the top flight, he suffered three serious injuries and struggled to regain his place in the team when he returned to fitness.

The 43-year-old spent time out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday and Tranmere Rovers in the 2012-13 season and after leaving Stoke at the end of the campaign, he joined Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

Sidibe's son Sol currently plays for the Potters and he made his debut for the club aged 16 on the opening day of the season against Rotherham United.

6 Jimmy Greenhoff

Greenhoff joined Stoke from Birmingham City in August 1969 and he formed an excellent partnership with John Ritchie.

He was picked to play for England against Wales in March 1976, but he was unable to play due to the game clashing with a league match and he was not selected again at international level, much to the disbelief of Potters fans.

After scoring 103 goals in 346 games for the club, he departed for Manchester United in November 1976.

5 Peter Thorne

Thorne arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Swindon Town in July 1997 as a replacement for Sheron after his move to QPR.

He proved to be more than capable of filling Sheron's shoes and he scored the winner in the Football League Trophy final in 2000.

Thorne scored 80 goals in 189 games for the Potters before joining Cardiff in September 2001, going on to have spells with Norwich City and Bradford City.

4 Mark Stein

Stein joined Stoke on loan from Oxford United in September 2001 and despite not scoring in five appearances, he impressed manager Lou Macari with his performances and the move was made permanent.

He scored the winning goal in the Football League Trophy final in 1992 before going on to finish as the club's top scorer with 33 goals the following season as the Potters won the Second Division title.

After scoring 68 goals in 123 appearances for the club, Stein made the move to Chelsea in 1993.

3 Peter Crouch

Crouch had spells with Tottenham Hotspur, QPR, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Norwich, Southampton and Liverpool before joining Stoke for a then club-record fee of £12 million in August 2011.

It was a coup for the Potters to land the England international's signature and he was a mainstay in the team for much of his seven-and-a-half years at the club, scoring 62 goals in 261 games.

Crouch departed for Burnley in January 2019, announcing his retirement from the game that summer following his release by the Clarets.

2 Jonathan Walters

Walters joined Stoke from Ipswich Town in August 2010.

He finished as the club's joint-top scorer in his debut season alongside Jones with 12 goals, which included a double in the 5-0 win over Bolton Wanderers which secured the Potters' progression to the FA Cup final in 2011.

The Republic of Ireland international remained a regular over the subsequent years and despite handing in a transfer request in 2015, he stayed at the club and signed a new contract.

Walters made the move to Burnley in July 2017, but he struggled for game time at Turf Moor and returned to Ipswich on loan in August 2018.

His loan spell at Portman Road was cut short by an Achilles injury in September and he hung up his boots in March 2019.

1 Ricardo Fuller

Fuller arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Southampton in August 2006, finishing as the club's top scorer with 11 goals in his debut season.

He established himself as a firm fan favourite in the 2007-08 season as he netted 15 times to help the Potters to promotion to the Premier League.

After scoring 50 goals in 208 appearances for the club, he left at the end of his contract in 2012, going on to have spells with Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Millwall, Oldham Athletic, Nantwich Town and Hanley Town.

The 43-year-old remains a popular figure in the Potteries and the club named their new sports bar Ricardo's in his honour in November.