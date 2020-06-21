Stoke City youngster reveals ‘shock’ at Reading appearance

Stoke City youngster Lasse Sorensen has admitted that he was ‘shocked’ after being handed an appearance during the 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday.

After a three month break from football due to the pandemic, Michael O’Neill’s side returned to action looking to move themselves away from the relegation scrap but they were tested by a tough Reading side.

Portuguese striker Lucas Joao started the game in superb form and he opened the scoring in the seventh minute after superb work from Yakou Meite.

The Potters would gradually from that point get themselves into the game and they almost equalised through Tyrese Campbell with 20 minutes to go but the striker saw his effort cannon back off the post.

O’Neill’s side did get themselves on level terms as Nick Powell rescued a point with virtually the last kick of the game.

Can you get 100% on this Stoke City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Has Tyrese Campbell has scored more than 10 goals this season? More Less

Sorensen, who has been a regular in Premier League 2 with Stoke’s under-23 side, was handed an appearances by O’Neill, making what was his first appearance of the season.

Touching on his rare appearance, the 20-year-old Dane revealed that he was surprised to be handed the chance.

“Of course I hope, but if the manager needs something else, then he needs something else,” Sorensen said as quoted by Stoke Sentinel.

“I will be ready, no matter what, and if I have to be on the bench next time, or out of the squad next time, I will take it from there.

“But obviously, every player hopes to keep his spot of course.”

The Verdict

It proved to be a shrewd decision by O’Neill to start the youngster, who provided the cross for the equaliser in the dying minutes.

Having gained experience in PL2 for the most part this term, Sorensen should now expect to gain more minutes in the first team setup and if his performance on Saturday is anything to go by, then Stoke could have a very good player on their hands.