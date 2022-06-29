Stoke City wrap up Leeds United transfer swoop

Stoke City have confirmed the arrival of Liam McCarron from Leeds United on a permanent deal.

Michael O’Neill has already added Josh Laurent, Aden Flint and Harry Clarke to his squad this summer and has now swooped for McCarron.

A club statement has confirmed the 21-year-old’s arrival on a three-year deal, with the fee remaining undisclosed at this time.

McCarron has made only one senior appearance for Leeds during his time at Elland Road, stepping off the bench in difficult circumstances during December’s 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, he’s previously thrived in the club’s U23 set up, scoring three goals in 14 Premier League 2 Division 2 appearances in 2020/21, as Leeds won promotion.

Prior to moving to Elland Road, McCarron was on the books with Carlisle United and began making his way in the EFL at League Two level, before Leeds picked him up.

Stoke finished a disappointing 14th in the Championship table last season, despite a sea of optimism around the turn of the year that the club could push for the top-six and a shot at promotion.