Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger has reportedly seen a surprise move to FC Midtjylland fall through, despite passing a medical with the Danish side, due to the Potters being unable to find a suitable replacement.

The Potters have not sanctioned any senior exits in the winter window, as Mark Robins shapes his squad ahead of a vital second-half of the season, but they were seemingly happy to let Dutchman Burger leave in order to free up space for new players and likely improve their situation regarding financial fair play (FFP).

Burger joined Stoke for a reported fee of £4.3m in August 2023 amid an influx of signings from overseas, and enjoyed a successful first six months at the club, but has seen his performances drop off since midway through his debut campaign.

The 23-year-old has still been a regular under four different head-coaches since his arrival in the Potteries, and his departure would have been deemed a shock to many supporters, but he is now apparently set to stay due to a last-minute change of plans by the club.

Stoke pull the plug on Wouter Burger, FC Midtjylland deal despite terms being agreed

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Stoke and Midtjylland had agreed on a deal today just as Burger had passed his medical in England and agreed personal terms with the Superliga side.

However, despite the deal looking advanced and all but done, the Potters have now stopped negotiations and the Dutch youth international will instead remain at the bet365 Stadium because they were unable to find a replacement so late in the window.

Journalist Farzam Abolhosseini claims that a deal was 'effectively done,' so it comes as a shock that Stoke have pulled out despite seemingly being so set on selling one of their main financial assets.

Burger was reportedly of interest to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, as well as relegated Sheffield United, and two other unnamed sides from within the Premier League, and TEAMtalk then stated that a fee of around £12m was set to be enough to prise him away from the bet365 Stadium.

Wouter Burger drama is a bad sign for Stoke City

Stoke are well within their right to sell a player if they want to, and said player is open to an exit, but to go through with a deal right until the last moment will not sit well with Burger or Potters supporters in the midst of a turbulent season both on and off the pitch.

The Potters are embroiled in a relegation battle at the wrong end of the table as it stands, so to try and sell the Dutchman, who has great potential despite recent indifferent performances, seems like a bad move, and the fact they have gone back on the deal and now want him to stay will only have made matters worse.

Wouter Burger's Stoke City statistics Appearances 72 Goals 4 Assists 4

Burger has started 80% of Stoke's Championship games this season, with 31 appearances in all competitions up to now. To find a player with a similar profile and of similar potential this late in the window was always going to be unlikely, and so it has turned out that way.

Boss Mark Robins and co will now have to hope that the 23-year-old, who they will need to rely on over the coming months, is not dismayed by his failed move, because he seemingly has every right to be given what has been reported to have gone on.