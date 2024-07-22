Highlights Stoke City facing key transfer decisions as squad shaping up for new campaign.

Luke Cundle could offer something different in Stoke's midfield, impressing at the end of last season.

Potential departures of Laurent and Baker could open up opportunities for Cundle's return to the Potters.

Stoke City have some key transfer decisions to make in the coming weeks as Steven Schumacher shapes his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Potters have already moved to bring in some transfer targets, with standout goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, experienced centre-back Ben Gibson and exciting wing-back Eric Bocat arriving from Rotherham United, Norwich City and Sint-Truiden respectively.

Numerous first-team players such as Tyrese Campbell and Tom Edwards have departed upon the expiry of their contracts, while young centre-backs Matthew Baker and David Okagbue have rejoined Newport County and Walsall on respective permanent deals and promising goalkeeper Tommy Simkin has also joined the Saddlers on a season-long loan.

Stoke are yet to sell a senior player for a transfer fee so far this summer, but that will surely be set to change before the summer transfer window slams shut on August 30.

Two players that have been linked with moves away from the bet365 Stadium are midfielders Josh Laurent and Lewis Baker, and both could move on soon with replacements then needed.

Stoke should push to bring in former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Luke Cundle in the coming weeks if either Laurent or Baker leave, after he ended up impressing in his six-month spell at the club last campaign, despite a slow start to life in the Potteries.

Cundle can cover a number of positions in the midfield, is clearly liked by Schumacher after he loaned him to both Plymouth Argyle and Stoke last season, and it seems unlikely that he will be in Gary O'Neil's plans, so the Potters could realistically get a deal done if there are exits soon.

Cundle offered Stoke something different

Prior to last season, Cundle had already made his name at parent club Wolves in the Premier League, as he made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2019, and then went on to feature four times in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, being handed starts against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

He was loaned out to Swansea City for the 2022/23 campaign, and registered three goals and four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions under Russell Martin as he displayed his qualities consistently for the first time in senior football.

Cundle was again loaned to the second-tier last season, as he joined newly-promoted Plymouth, who were managed by Schumacher at the time, and soon became a key player at Home Park as he notched four goals and five assists in 26 games, but was recalled by Wolves in January to then follow Schumacher to the bet365 Stadium.

The 22-year-old started seven of his first eight games with the Potters, but failed to make a huge impression on their midfield and was dropped from the starting XI for seven of the next eight, and did not even make it off the bench in four of those games.

His Stoke fortunes changed for the better on April 13 though, as he came off the bench to rescue a point for Schumacher's side in the 76th minute in a relegation clash at Sheffield Wednesday, in turn kick-starting what was left of his temporary spell in the Potteries.

He then started in all of Stoke's final three league games as they won each of them without conceding, and even popped up with a goal and two assists in their final league outing against Bristol City to cap off an impressive final month with the club.

Luke Cundle Stoke City 2023/24 Championship statistics Appearances 16 Goals 2 Assists 2 Progressive carries per 90 1.38 Progressive passes per 90 5.69 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.02 Stats as per FBref

Cundle managed to win Stoke fans over at the end of his loan spell, despite a sub-par start, and really influenced Schumacher's side at the end of the season, playing on the left of the centre as the most advanced midfielder in his 4-3-3 system.

He gave Stoke something different to the likes of Laurent, Baker, Wouter Burger, Jordan Thompson and Ben Pearson, as he was more effective in the final third and able to combine well with wingers Bae Jun-ho and Million Manhoef.

It seems a no-brainer for Schumacher to bring him back to the bet365 Stadium this summer, but it will depend on a multitude of factors - whether Wolves have him in their plans, the type of deal and possible fee involved, and also the potential departures of Stoke's existing midfielders.

Laurent and Baker exits are possible

Given the rumours surrounding both of their departures this summer, it looks likely that at least one of Laurent or Baker is set to leave Stoke soon.

Potters' club captain Laurent has been the subject of serious transfer interest from England and abroad this summer, and Stoke accepted an offer for the 29-year-old from Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor on July 16, according to TeamTalk, but Laurent himself declined the move after not engaging in negotiations about personal terms.

Another update from The Athletic has stated that he is attracting interest from elsewhere in the Championship, and Birmingham City are also heavily linked, so it seems plausible that he could leave the club soon if Stoke receive a bid that they feel is appropriate.

Lewis Baker, along with Daniel Johnson and Ben Pearson, was reportedly made available for transfer in the January window by Stoke, but forced his way back into Schumacher's side in the second half of the campaign and seemingly looked set to stay at the club this summer with just one year left on his deal.

That looks increasingly unlikely now though, after a report from journalist Alan Nixon linked Blackburn Rovers with a move for the 29-year-old, with boss John Eustace looking to raise funds for his signature.

If either player departs the Potteries in the coming weeks, Stoke will have gaps to fill in the middle of the park, and they already know that Cundle is a good fit for the way they want to play, so it makes complete sense to bring him back.

Whether it would be a loan, which would be possible as Cundle has two years left on his Wolves contract, or a permanent transfer is yet to be seen, but there is no doubt that Stoke fans would be delighted to see him lining up in red and white at the bet365 Stadium in 2024/25.