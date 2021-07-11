Stoke City will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Stoke City will be looking to challenge for a timely return back into the Premier League next term, whilst under the management of Michael O’Neill.

The Potters finished 14th in the Championship table last term, which means they’ll be playing their football in the second tier of English football for another season.

Stoke were last in the top-flight back in the 2017/18 season, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side make a serious push for a top-six finish this term.

It could be a potentially busy few weeks ahead, as O’Neill looks to make changes to his squad before the new season gets underway.

Stoke are set to take on Reading in their first match of the league season, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams at the bet365 Stadium.

We take a look at THREE transfer situations that they’ll wanted sorted before the start of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Sam Clucas’ future

Clucas has been with Stoke since 2018, and has made 100 appearances in total for the Potters over the years. But his future with the club remains unclear at this moment in time, with the midfielder having one year remaining on his current deal.

West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are just some of the clubs that are rumoured to be taking an interest in signing the 30-year-old, and Stoke will have a decision to make on how much they’re looking to move him on for this summer.

Decision to be made over former Rangers defender

The Daily Record have recently reported that Stoke City have allowed former Rangers defender Harris O’Connor to train with them ahead of a potential move to the bet365 Stadium.

O’Connor had most recently been on the books with Rangers, but left the Scottish giants when his contract reached a conclusion in the summer.

Sunderland have also been credited with interest in signing O’Connor though, and it remains to be seen as to whether their rumoured eagerness to sign him could prompt Stoke to push ahead with their negotiations to land his signature.

Should they push ahead with their interest in Luke Freeman?

According to the Sheffield Star, Stoke City are one of the teams rumoured to be interested in signing Sheffield United outcast Luke Freeman.

The former Arsenal youngster found regular game time hard to come by with the Blades last term, as they were relegated into the Championship.

The creative midfielder made just 25 appearances in all competitions, and he could potentially be a signing that the Potters push ahead with in the near future, as they look to add much-needed quality to their midfield options.