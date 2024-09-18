Narcis Pelach looks set to be unveiled as the new Stoke City boss this week, with the Potters wasting no time in making a move for the Norwich coach after the sacking of Steven Schumacher on Monday.

The Spaniard was in the stands on Tuesday night to watch City progress in the League Cup, although they needed penalties to overcome Fleetwood Town after drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes, with compensation with the Canaries said to have been agreed.

After opening time at Huddersfield Town before moving to Carrow Road last year, Pelach worked under current West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan during his time in Yorkshire, with the Terriers missing out in the Chanmpionship playoff final during their time together at the club.

With that in mind, there will be more than just a glance towards The Hawthorns in terms of what to expect if the 36-year-old does take charge in the coming days, with his old boss having plenty of success in the Black Country.

Carlos Corberan blueprint has produded results at West Brom and Huddersfield Town

Corberan has already earned plenty of plaudits for the work he has done with the Baggies, with the Spaniard continuing to get the best out of his side with his hands seemingly tied behind his back of late.

Albion were put under a strict EFL-imposed business plan over the summer, which restricted the amount they were able to spend on transfers, leaving the club needing to scour the continent for the best talent available.

Despite that, they still sit top of the Championship table after five matches of the season, with the 41-year-old continuing to make the most out of the talents at his disposal.

Corberan has also been renowned for having his side well drilled when out of possession, but this season, Albion have a cutting edge that has made them lethal when going forward, and have largely proved to be unstoppable of late.

That hard-to-beat mindset was also apparent during his time at Huddersfield with Pelach, where the pair masterminded a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for a side that narrowly escaped relegation the season before.

Carlos Corberan's Championship League Placings Club/Season Position 2020/21 - Huddersfield Town 20th 2021/22 - Huddersfield Town 3rd 2022/23 - West Bromwich Albion 9th 2023/24 - West Bromwich Albion 5th 2024/25 - West Bromwich Albion 1st* *As of 18/09/2024

From finishing 20th in the 2020/21 campaign to third the year after, Corberan boiled games down to the fine margins during his time in Yorkshire, with his side more than often coming out on top.

Stoke City will be hoping to use West Brom as blueprint for success with Narcis Pelach

While Pelach has been a head coach of his own back in his homeland with Figueres and Peralada - two clubs lower down the Spanish pyramid - the proposed move to Stoke will be the first time he has taken sole charge in the English game.

Having played his part in the success at the John Smith’s Stadium three seasons ago, Potters fans will be expecting to see a style of play similar to what West Brom are producing at this moment in time, once Pelach gets his feet under the table.

With two wins from their first five matches of the Championship season, there is no doubt that there is potential within the City side to pick up results in the season ahead, with a change of philosophy likely to be implemented after Schumacher’s dismissal.

Sharpening up the backline and harnessing a more clinical frontline will be key to seeing an upgrade in the Potters side in the months to come, with just three goals scored from their opening fixtures of the campaign.

Nobody does that better than Albion right now, with their Championship-leading defence only conceding two goals in the early stages of the season, with nine goals scored at the other end.

Although results may not come immediately, there will be plenty of expectation on Pelach’s head once he does take the job on, with his reputation and coaching pedigree speaking for themselves, with West Brom setting the benchmark of what can be achieved with the right man at the helm.