Stoke City will have been ruing their luck in front of goal on Saturday, with the Potters striking the woodwork twice in their 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Steven Schumacher’s side fought valiantly throughout the game with the Baggies, but a lack of experienced goalscorer in the final third made all the difference come the full time whistle.

While the visitors had the likes of Josh Maja and Karlan Grant on the pitch for the majority of the 90 minutes, City were relying on the talents of 18-year-old Lewis Koumas to pull a rabbit out the hat for much of the afternoon.

Although the Liverpool loanee did find the equaliser for his side on the half-hour mark, just two shots on target on Saturday proves Schumacher needs to delve into the transfer market before the window shuts this Friday.

Toothless Stoke City need to find more firepower before August 30

Stoke’s lack of options up front so far this season has been a major cause for concern, with the Staffordshire outfit starting teenagers in the striker role in each of their Championship outings to date.

While youth product Emre Tezgel began the matches against Coventry City and Watford in the first two games of the season, Koumas was trusted from the start for the Albion clash, and although he netted the hosts’ only goal of the afternoon, it is clear to see that City are still missing a main man in attack.

Sam Gallagher joined the club from Blackburn Rovers earlier in the summer, but injury has so far prevented the frontman from making an impact for his new employers and will be out for a couple of months, while Ryan Mmaee continues to work his way back from his own setbacks.

Mmaee has featured as a substitute in the last two league outings, but previous issues would suggest that Schumacher will never see the 26-year-old as a regular option to lead the line.

The Moroccan was banished from first-team proceedings earlier in the year due to poor discipline in training, and despite holding ‘clear the air’ talks with Schumacher, the trust in the frontman’s abilities has never quite resurfaced.

Stoke City 1-2 West Brom Match Stats (FotMob) Stoke City Stat West Bromwich Albion 49% Possession 51% 7 Shots 8 2 Shots on target 5 1.79 xG 1.53

City will also be ruing the fact that Tyrese Campbell departed the club this summer, with the academy graduate moving to Championship rivals Sheffield United upon the expiration of his deal with the club - he wasn't as impactful last season as he was a few years ago, but perhaps the new Blade could be making a difference right now if he were offered a new dela.

Schumacher also has Niall Ennis in his ranks at the minute, but the forward has struggled for game time since making the move to the bet365 Stadium in the winter transfer window.

With just one goal from 16 league appearances, it is no surprise that City are said to be willing to let the former Plymouth Argyle man join Barnsley before the transfer window shuts, if they can find a new man up top to replace him.

The Potters have been linked with Leicester City ace Tom Cannon [pictured] of late, although the Foxes are said to value their frontman at £7 million, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The transfer fanatic claimed that Sheffield United are also said to have an interest in the former Everton man, although that price tag will have both teams reconsidering their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Nevertheless, the signs have been there for a while that Stoke need to bolster their options rapidly, or they could find themselves in a scrap at the bottom of the table once again, with the issues from last season not put to bed.

With no player scoring more than six league goals in the previous campaign Schumacher knew what needed to be addressed, but with the days running out in the transfer window, Stoke still seem like a side lacking in goals, which could come back to haunt them later in the year.