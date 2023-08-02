Highlights Stoke City are planning to open talks with Aris over a potential deal for Luis Palma, who has attracted interest from Watford and Rangers.

Who is Luis Palma?

The 23-year-old attacker, who can play down either wing, is a Honduras international who started out with Vida in his home country before moving to Greece with Aris.

And, it’s a move that has paid off, with Palma starring for his new club over the past 12 months, which includes scoring 11 league goals in the previous campaign.

Palma has continued his good form this season, scoring in the Europa Conference League play-off qualifier against Ararat-Armenia, with the second leg set to take place on Thursday.

However, there are doubts about the future of Palma, as he has caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with Rangers thought to have been monitoring the player earlier this summer. More recently, Watford are believed to be tracking Palma, who has a contract with Aris until the summer of 2026.

Stoke City keen on Luis Palma

Now though, it seems the Potters have joined the race for Palma, as the Daily Mail revealed that discussions are set to take place between the clubs over a potential transfer.

Alex Neil has been backed in the market this summer, and the club have made some eye-catching additions, which includes the recent signings of Ryan Mmaee, Wesley Moraes and Chiquinho among others.

Whilst the latter, on loan from Wolves, is a direct winger, it seems the Stoke boss still wants more quality in the final third, and Palma would add more creativity and goals to the squad.

How much would Luis Palma cost?

The report states that Palma is valued in the region of £3.5m by the Greek club, although it remains to be seen whether Stoke try to negotiate to bring that down.

That does seem a fair price for the attacker considering he is only 23, so he is about to enter the best part of his career. Plus, his contract situation means that Aris are not under pressure to cash in.

Such a fee would appear to be in Stoke’s price range, whilst it has been claimed previously that Aris would be open to a loan with an obligation, which may suit the Championship side.

Stoke City summer transfer plans

As mentioned, it has been a very productive window so far for Stoke. After years of disappointment, and bottom half finishes in the Championship, all connected to the club recognised there was a need to shake things up, so wholesale changes were required.

That’s exactly what has happened, and the recruitment team deserve credit for getting some of the deals over the line that they have done.

Of course, there’s still work to do, but the Potters squad looks in good shape ahead of the new season, and Palma would be another exciting addition if they can get it finalised in the coming weeks.

Neil’s men start their campaign at home to Rotherham United this weekend.