Stoke City weighing up transfer move for Bristol City key man

Championship outfit Stoke City are currently monitoring Bristol City centre-back Tomas Kalas ahead of the summer window, according to a report by the Mail on Sunday (6/6 paper edition; page 150).

The 29-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet at Ashton Gate during the 2021/22 campaign until March – and was ruled out for the remainder of the season the following month after undergoing surgery.

Despite this setback, the Czech Republic international remains an integral part of the second-tier side’s first-team squad following his arrival from Fulham for a club-record fee back in the summer of 2019.

Quiz: The big Stoke City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Potters fan

1 of 25 Who was Stoke's top scorer this season? Jacob Brown Lewis Baker Nick Powell Tyrese Campbell

He may face a real fight for his starting spot though with Kal Naismith joining on the expiration of his contract at Luton Town and Timm Klose signing fresh terms to remain under the stewardship of Nigel Pearson.

Stoke, on the other hand, have a severe shortage of options in central defence following the departures of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Liam Moore and James Chester, with the latter set to be released on the expiration of his contract.

Harry Souttar may be on course to return at some point – but it looks as though they want to strengthen this area and are monitoring Kalas (via Goodison News) – whose contract expires next summer.

The Verdict:

Tightening up their defence needs to be a key priority this summer and with Jagielka proving to be a solid figure, he’s someone they can rely on along with Souttar who is likely to be a useful asset to have once he comes back.

However, there are no guarantees that the Australia international will be the same player he wants after sustaining such a severe injury, so having another option in defence can only be a good thing for the Potters.

They should have a bit of money to spend from Nathan Collins’ sale last summer, although they may be limited in what they can spend as they try to remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

From the Robins’ point of view, Kalas is a great asset to have when he’s fit and on form, but he isn’t likely to be on a modest wage considering he joined for what was a club-record fee back in 2019, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic not taking its toll on clubs’ finances at that point.

If they did want to reduce their wage bill and keep the likes of Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo and Antoine Semenyo, then this sale may be a necessity as they look to balance the books.