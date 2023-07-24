Highlights Josh Onomah is training with Stoke City and could potentially earn a contract with the club, but there is also interest from other Championship and European clubs.

Stoke's interest in Onomah is justified, as his technical ability and quality could add value to their midfield and help control games.

Stoke has been active in the transfer market this summer, making several signings, and the changes in the squad could lead to improved results for the upcoming season.

Josh Onomah is training with Stoke City as Alex Neil considers whether to offer the midfielder a contract.

Who is Josh Onomah?

The 26-year-old is a name that most Potters fans will know, as he came through the ranks at Tottenham and went on to play over 30 times for the club, although he failed to ever establish himself as a regular.

Most of his minutes came out on loan, with Onomah featuring for Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa before moving to Fulham.

After over four years with the Cottagers, the player saw his deal terminated in January earlier this year, and he spent the remainder of the campaign with Preston.

However, Onomah left this summer, and is on the lookout for his next club, with Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealing that he is training with the Potters.

“Josh Onomah training at Stoke to keep fit. There is the possibility of earning a contract there. Some interest in the Championship and in Europe for him.”

Stoke consider Josh Onomah contract offer

The update highlights that Stoke won’t have a free run at Onomah, but the fact he has agreed to train and work with the club suggests they are firmly in the driving seat.

Given his pedigree, you can understand why Neil wants to take a closer look at Onomah, and his technical ability and quality could add a lot to the team if he does find his best form.

It’s been a busy summer for Stoke, with a high turnover of players as the Scotsman looks to make his mark on the team ahead of his first full season in charge.

For Onomah, the chance to go to Stoke would be a great move for him considering he is out of contract, but it does seem as though he will have other options.

Do Stoke need Josh Onomah?

Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson have been brought in by Stoke this summer to strengthen their midfield options, but there is a feeling that they could do with one or two more in the middle of the park.

Onomah’s game is all about his technical ability, and he could offer something different with how he can help control a game, and he does have an eye for a pass in the final third.

So, it’s no surprise the former Spurs man is on the radar of Stoke, and they can now assess him close up before making a decision, which is very sensible from Neil.

Stoke summer transfer plans

As touched upon, it’s been a very busy summer for Stoke so far, with Andre Vidigal the latest new signing through the door. It all means it’s going to be a very different XI we see when Neil’s men take to the pitch for the first game of the season at home to Rotherham on August 5.

After years of underachieving since their relegation from the Premier League, Stoke fans will surely welcome the change and they will hope that they can improve significantly this season.