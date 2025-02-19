This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has been tipped to be valued between £8 million and £10 million this summer, following his standout performances so far this term that have kept the Potters away from the Championship relegation zone.

Stoke's goal-scoring woes have been clear this season, with their 31 strikes currently making them the second-lowest scorers in the second-tier, and the sole reason they are not lower than their current 19th place is because of one man's outstanding form.

Johansson, who is Sweden's first-choice in-between the sticks, joined Stoke from Rotherham United for a reported initial £750,000 fee, with potential add-ons taking it beyond the £1 million mark, last summer, as they beat off strong competition to bring him in not long after the 2023/24 season had ended.

His performances since he made the switch to Staffordshire have been nothing short of extraordinary, and he has been able to consistently bail his side out of sticky situations this season, while winning them points on numerous occasions with brilliant saves to be widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship right now.

Sizeable Viktor Johansson price tag set by Stoke City fan pundit

Johansson has, by far and away, been the Potters' best performer this season, and has even donned the captain's armband in recent months under Mark Robins, in Ben Gibson's absence, which shows just how immediately he has commanded respect from all at the club.

The Swedish international's Championship expected goals prevented, at 12.6, is the best among all goalkeepers in the second-tier so far this season, and so keeping hold of him in January was absolutely vital, and he will undoubtedly continue to be key to any success the club may have in the coming months.

FLW's Potters fan pundit, Daniel Buxton, has picked out the 26-year-old as the club's most valuable asset as it stands, and has put a hefty price tag on his head as a result of his standout form this season since his arrival from Rotherham.

“Viktor Johansson (is our most prized asset). Without him, I dread to think where we would be this season,” Daniel told FLW.

“He is the best asset we’ve got. I think he would get into any side. He’s the best goalkeeper in the division.

“It’s not just Stoke fans who say that, fans of many clubs (do too). He had plenty of practice at Rotherham, and then under Narcis Pelach especially he has had plenty of practice at Stoke, with all the shots we were conceding.

“Some of the saves he pulls off are amazing, it was just a slight miscommunication at the weekend, but he’s done that much good so far this season that he was devoid of any sort of criticism with that.

“I think we’ll do very well to hang onto him in the summer, to be fair. It wouldn't surprise me if one of the sides that gets promoted to the Premier League, who are maybe expecting to be on the receiving end of a lot of pressure next season, take a punt on him with some of that Premier League money.

Viktor Johansson's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 32 Goals conceded 40 Clean sheets 9 Post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed (PSxG-GA) +0.49 (95th percentile) Save percentage 75.8% (89th percentile) Saves per 90 3.75 (95th percentile) Defensive actions outside of penalty area per 90 2.13 (95th percentile) Crosses stopped per 90 1.09 (85th percentile)

“We only got him for £900,000, so we’re looking at a healthy profit. I just hope that doesn’t lead us to accepting less than what he’s worth.

“I think you've got to be looking at around eight to ten million pounds for him. He’s still young and is such a fantastic human being as well, such a great guy.

“He’s an absolutely quality goalkeeper as well, and we have needed a good keeper for such a long time. We’re very grateful to him this season, let me tell you.”

Viktor Johansson has not yet shown any desire to leave Stoke

Stoke's defensive stability has improved since Pelach's departure and Robins' arrival, and Johansson has kept clean sheets against Sunderland, Burnley, Plymouth and Oxford United in weeks gone by, which he will be pleased with, as it is clear that his backline is doing a lot more to stop the opposition forcing him into great saves to keep the score down.

The 26-year-old looks pleased to be with the Potters, which is a lot more than can be said for some players in recent years, and he has built a great relationship with supporters since his arrival, mainly due to his consistently standout showings.

He has only just completed his first half-season at the bet365 Stadium, and while some clubs are bound to have him on their radar ahead of next season, he has not yet shown any desire to leave the club, and spoke candidly about how well he has settled in to life in ST4 to StokeonTrentLive in December.

He said: “I am (happy) to be fair. I’ve settled in really nicely. We’re growing strongly as a group and I’m really happy at the moment.

“I think I’ve got more to give on the pitch. I’ve definitely got more to give.

"I like to live in the moment and focus on day to day and I know I’ve got more in the tank. I’m very pleased with how it’s going but I know I’ve got more to give.

"I really understand the feeling of being a supporter and what you expect from your team’s players.

"I just always want to give back as much as I can and put a smile on people’s faces. That’s what I do it for, it’s why I enjoy playing so much as well."

Those quotes certainly do not give the feel of a player that wants to leave anytime soon, which is ideal for the Potters, as they will want to keep him around for as long as possible before a bigger team comes calling. He is also under contract until 2027, so there is no immediate rush to sell.

Johansson certainly has the potential to become a Premier League goalkeeper very soon, and while Stoke are a way off challenging at the top end of the Championship right now, they will hope to improve under recently-appointed Robins in the near future to enhance their chances of retaining his services for longer.