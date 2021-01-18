Stoke City view on senior player’s future revealed as transfer speculation bubbles away

Stoke City will be expected to allow Tom Ince a move this January if the right opportunity materialises for the winger.

Ince has fallen out of favour under Michael O’Neill at the bet365 Stadium, making only seven appearances in the Championship this season.

A report from the Stoke Sentinel confirms that Ince would be allowed to leave this month if a suitable offer emerged from a potential suitor.

Goztepe and the Turkish Super Lig have reportedly become an option for Ince, but it remains to be seen what happens with the former Derby County and Huddersfield Town winger.

Quiz: The top 16 Stoke City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Who did Jonathan Walters join for £2.07m? Sheffield Wednesday Derby Millwall Burnley

In truth, his entire Stoke spell has been underwhelming.

He arrived in 2018 as the club suffered relegation back into the Championship and has been unable to inspire the Potters back into the promotion mix.

He’s scored nine goals and registered nine assists across his first two seasons at the club, but hasn’t had a goal involvement in the Championship this season for O’Neill.

Currently, Stoke sit eighth in the table and four points adrift of the play-off places at this midpoint of the season.

The Verdict

Ince just isn’t in the picture anymore at Stoke and this is a good chance for the club to move him on.

He’s got potential to find his best levels still, but at 28, this is probably his last chance to source an appropriate move.

Clubs will be looking at him and seeing him enter his peak years. That should be enough for some to take a gamble on him, with the hope of the winger rediscovering his very best.

Thoughts? Let us know!