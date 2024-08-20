Stoke City have verbally agreed a deal for Japanese midfielder Tatsuki Seko from Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League.

Reports from Fraser Gillan on X have said that although talks have been positive so far, Stoke are also looking at other targets, with Steven Schumacher hoping to bring in a striker before the transfer window slams shut on August 30.

26-year-old Tatsuki Seko has made 25 appearances for Kawasaki this season, picking up three assists from central midfield, with his team currently sitting 13th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

However, his involvement in the team has lessened in recent weeks, and he failed to make the squad for last Saturday's (17/08) 3-1 home loss to Yokohoma FM.

Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex revealed last week that a move for Seko was close, with the Japanese player potentially becoming the eighth signing of the summer at the bet365 Stadium.

Seko can add more protection to Stoke's midfield

Seko, who was born in Tokyo, is a creative but defensive midfielder, who will sit in front of the Stoke backline if he does make the move to England.

He is adept at cutting out passing lanes, and has 23 interceptions to his name this season, however, he also has an eye for a pass and will create chances for his teammates.

With fantastic vision, Seko will be able to start attacks from deep, and with the Potters' willing runners on the wings, he could be the perfect fit for Schumacher.

Tatsuki Seko 2024 J1 League Stats* (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 25 (11) Goals (Assists) 0 (3) Pass Accuracy 80% Chances Created 24 Tackles Won 59.3% Duels Won 50% *Correct as of 20/08/2024

There will be worries over his fitness across the whole season, as his campaign with Kawasaki started back in February, but if he is well managed, he could provide a solid foundation for Stoke to build their midfield from.

The 26-year-old also has leadership qualities that will be crucial, particularly as the season wears on, and has worn the armband for his current club on occasions since he moved to the club from Yokohoma FC in January 2022.

Stoke are still on the lookout for strikers

Despite the potential of Seko's arrival, Stoke are still looking to sign more strikers, with Tom Cannon linked with a move to Staffordshire.

Schumacher's side are currently in pole position to bring in the 21-year-old, but Leicester City are not willing to sanction a deal until they have brought in a replacement, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Sam Gallagher's injury has had a huge impact on Stoke's transfer plans in the last couple of weeks, but a striker has been a priority all summer, and after the release of Tyrese Campbell and Wesley Moraes, Cannon could be the perfect player to fire in the goals in red-and-white this season.