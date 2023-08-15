Stoke City suffered defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town last weekend.

That result has left the Potters with three points from a possible six to start their season.

Alex Neil’s side will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they host Watford at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Hornets have four points from their opening two games, having hammered QPR 4-0 and then drawn 0-0 with newly promoted Plymouth Argyle.

Valerien Ismael has made a positive start to life at Vicarage Road, where the expectation will be to compete for promotion this season.

Saturday’s clash will be an opportunity for both sides to lay down a marker for their respective hopes for this year.

Here we look at the latest details ahead of their clash this upcoming weekend…

What is the latest Stoke City v Watford team news?

Stoke are set to still be without Lewis Baker, who is not expected to be back in action until September.

However, the positive news for Neil is that Tyrese Campbell is making his recovery from injury and could be available for selection this weekend.

Youngster Emre Tezgel is also nearing a return to action, but is set to be eased back into the squad due to his age and lack of senior level experience.

Luke McNally and Dwight Gayle may be set for their first starts of the season after McNally made his debut in the EFL Cup last week, and Gayle made two substitute appearances in their opening league fixtures.

Meanwhile, it is unclear the extent of Jeremy Ngakia’s injury after he was excluded from the matchday squad in the draw with Plymouth at the weekend.

The 22-year-old went off during the team’s EFL Cup clash with Stevenage, so could miss this weekend’s visit to Stoke.

Bali Mumba will also be unavailable for selection following his dismissal against the Pilgrims for receiving two yellow cards.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns in Ismael’s squad.

Is Stoke City v Watford on TV?

Stoke’s clash with Watford will not be broadcast on TV due to the blackout rule, which remains in place for the 2023-24 campaign.

Instead, you can follow the game on local radio or via shows like Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm.

Highlights of the game will be made available following the completion of the match.Sky Sports will post a 3-minute version on their YouTube channel, while ITV will broadcast a lengthier edition in the evening with their EFL highlights programme.

Are there still tickets available for Stoke City v Watford?

The pricing of a matchday trip at Stoke City can be found here, with a range of adult tickets set to cost between £30 to £40 for home supporters.

However, tickets are only available for Stoke City members only.

Meanwhile, Watford are down to their final remaining tickets from those that were allocated to the away supporters.

As of the time of writing, there are only around 45 remaining, so it is close to a sell-out for the Hornets’ away end.

What time does Stoke City v Watford kick-off?

The game begins at 3pm.