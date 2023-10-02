Highlights Stoke and Southampton both won their previous matches, giving them hope for their upcoming game on Tuesday night.

Stoke City is dealing with a number of injury issues, including Lynden Gooch and Andre Vidigal.

The Stoke City vs Southampton match will kick off at 8pm BST and will be broadcasted on Sky Sports. Ticket prices range from £9 to £26.

The Potters and the Saints are going into their game having both taken three points on Saturday.

Southampton were able to stop the rot with a 3-1 victory at home against Leeds United, with Adam Armstrong being the catalyst by bagging a brace.

Stoke were also able to bounce back from a poor run of results by beating Bristol City 3-2, at Ashton Gate. It was the side's first league win since the middle of August.

Thanks to these results, the teams and their fans will be a lot more hopeful about the game on Tuesday night.

Stoke will be hoping to revive their start to the season, having seemingly had a good summer transfer window. The visitors will still have promotion on their minds, and another win will help them with their pursuit of Premier League football.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Stoke City v Southampton.

Stoke City team news

Saturday saw the return of summer signing Wouter Burger, following a hamstring injury; and it's the same injury that is plaguing another player.

Lynden Gooch had to come off against the Robins due to a similar, reoccurring issue. Michael Rose also had to be helped off the pitch late on in the game, whilst Andre Vidigal wasn't involved in the matchday squad.

On Vidigal, manager Alex Neil said "Andre’s just not ready. He’s tried to train, and he’s having to take three steps to turn his body."

The Portuguese forward's troubles adds to the list of injury problems that City have up front. Ryan Mmaee and Tyrese Campbell are still out of action, as well as the experienced Enda Stevens. The Stoke boss said that he doubts any of the four will be back for the game against the Saints.

Southampton team news

Manager Russell Martin has spoken about the need for rotation. Like City, they have two games this week, and, despite his desire to regularly play a settled team, their seems like there'll be changes to Saturday's victorious starting XI.

“I think we have to be realistic and accept that we have to rotate a little bit over the next two games," said Martin.

The Saints didn't make any enforced changes against Leeds United. The boss alluded to previous injuries and players trying to get up to speed as being the reason for so much squad rotation over this early part of the season. It seems like there'll be more of that against Stoke.

Stoke City v Southampton kick-off time

The game between the Potters and the Saints will start at 8pm BST.

How to watch Stoke City v Southampton

Sky Sports have been showing a lot more EFL games this season, and this fixture is going to be another one. They will be broadcasting the game on Tuesday night.

Stoke City v Southampton tickets

If you are wanting to watch the game in person, the cheapest adult ticket that is currently available is £26. That will get you a seat behind the goal in either The Caldwell Construction Stand or The Bothen End.

The cheapest under-18, under-15, and under-11 tickets are in the family area. They cost £16, £13, and £9, respectively. If you are an under-18 or under-11, and you want to watch the game from a different part of the ground, then there are tickets in The Caldwell Construction Stand or The Bothen End for £16 and £13, respectively.

Over-65s will be charged £20 to come and watch the game. Matchday tickets are available, but they may be subject to price changes. All the details on matchday tickets are here.

For the Southampton fans, tickets for tomorrow's game are still available. Adult tickets will cost £25, an over-65 ticket is £19, under-18s will be charged £15, and an under-11 ticket will cost £12. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a holder of an adult or over-65 ticket. Full details on how to buy tickets, and the charges are here.