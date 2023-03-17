Things finally appear to have clicked for Alex Neil at Stoke City as they prepare to host Norwich City in Championship action this weekend.

The Potters have lost just one of their last five league matches, with wins against play-off contenders Sunderland and Blackburn, and a very respectable draw away at play-off chasing Middlesbrough in their last three league outings.

Those results have seen the Potters move up to 14th in the Championship standings, and although a play-off push may be out of the question, their recent form certainly bodes well going into next season.

The visitors to the Bet 365 Stadium this weekend are very much in the play-off race, though, currently sitting 7th in the league standings.

The Canaries are winless in their last two, though, having drawn away at relegation strugglers Huddersfield in midweek and been beaten by Sunderland at home last weekend.

Indeed, Norwich are currently four points behind sixth placed Millwall as a result, and unfortunately for them, Sky Sports pundit and EFL columnist David Prutton is not backing them to take all three points this weekend.

In fact, in his latest Sky Sports predictions column, Prutton predicts a home win, with a scoreline of Stoke City 2-1 Norwich City.

The Verdict

Looking at the form of both sides, it's very feasible that Stoke City will take all three points in this one.

They are the form side heading into this one, it must be said.

Norwich, though, have plenty still to play for in terms of the Championship play-off race, and another defeat would be a big blow to their chances of finishing in the top six.

It should be a competitive Championship matchup, though, and one that both sides should be going all out for victory in.