Stoke City v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Stoke City have had a somewhat tough start to this season having suffered losses against both Millwall and Huddersfield Town with their only win against Blackpool.

This evening the Potters host Middlesbrough who also come into the game seeking their first three points of the season following draws against West Brom and Sheffield United whilst losing to QPR.

Although the table doesn’t mean an awful lot at this stage, with Stoke sitting 19th in the league and Boro one place above the relegation zone in 21st, this looks like it could be a close game with both teams wanting the victory.

Latest team news

Stoke City remain without Harry Clarke, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar who are all suffering with injuries.

Josh Tymon and Josh Laurent are both set to be assessed before kick-off as they have both been recovering from injuries too.

For Middlesbrough, the only player missing is Josh Coburn with Chris Wilder hopeful that Matt Crooks can return to the squad after missing out through injury at the weekend.

Score prediction

This feels like a game that could be quite close and it wouldn’t be surprising to see it go either way.

However, we’re going to go for a 1-1 draw.

Is there a live stream?

The game has not been chosen for TV selection.

However, fans can buy a match pass from Stoke City to watch their stream of the game.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place tonight and kick-off is at 7:45pm.