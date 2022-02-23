Stoke City v Luton Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Stoke City welcome Luton Town to the Bet 365 Stadium tonight, with the Potters unbeaten in their last 11 matches against their Bedfordshire opponents.

Michael O’Neill’s side have seen their grip on the play-off places loosen in recent weeks, and the Northern Irish manager now sees his side in 13th place and eight points shy of the all-important sixth spot.

The Potters do come into tonight’s clash unbeaten in their last four second-tier outings, beating Swansea City convincingly, whilst sharing draws with Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

The Hatters, managed by former Stoke manager Nathan Jones, find themselves that little bit closer to the much-desired play off positions, with the Bedfordshire club sitting in 10th place and are four points away from Middlesbrough in sixth.

Luton have enjoyed an excellent start to 2022 and will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid at the Bet 365 Stadium this evening.

Latest team news

O’Neill has confirmed that Nick Powell will be available for selection tonight, with the influential midfielder recovering well after a slight hamstring strain.

The Potters boss has also suggested that Josh Maja and RomaineSawyers could make the 18 man squad, whilst Ben Wilmot will also be ready for action.

Whilst providing an injury update to Stoke on Trent Live, O’Neill confirmed that it is only Harry Souttar, Mario Vrancic and Abdallah Sima who will miss tonight’s clash, a much-reduced injury list than in recent weeks.

Jones has not spoken to the media since Saturday’s win at home to West Brom to provide an update on Luton’s absent trio at present (Luke Berry, Jordan Clark and Sonny Bradley).

Prior to Saturday’s clash, Jones told Luton Today that Bradley has recently had a minor hernia operation, whilst suggesting that the other two are closing in on a return.

Is there a live stream?

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and will be shown on the Red Button.

Alternatively, the game will be available on Stoke City + and Luton’s iFollow.

What time is kick-off?

Tonight’s clash starts at 19:45 GMT.