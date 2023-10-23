High-flying Leeds United travel to face Stoke City on Wednesday evening, with the Whites in search of a fourth straight league win.

They won their previous clash of the campaign in dramatic circumstances, coming back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to win 3-2 against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with the Canaries, Daniel Farke.

They are third in the table after that win over his former side, and travel to Stoke looking for a seventh win of the season.

Stoke, meanwhile, recorded their fourth win of the season in a 2-1 victory for Alex Neil over one of his former sides. They beat Sunderland 2-1 at the bet365 stadium.

However, they remain at the wrong end of the table in 20th place, having lost seven of their opening 12 games in the second tier.

The 2023/24 season is the club's sixth consecutive year at Championship level following relegation from the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

A win could cement Leeds' place in the play-off picture further and close the gap on Ipswich Town and Leicester City, whereas Stoke have the chance to put daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Early Stoke City v Leeds United team news

Stoke could welcome back Lynden Gooch after he made a cameo from the bench against his former club and has returned to training after missing his side’s previous two matches with a hamstring strain.

The likes of Enda Stevens, Andre Vidigal, and Michael Rose all returned to action after the international break, with the trio all struggling with injuries during the pause in the league season.

However, it's not all good news, with Tyrese Campbell sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during a match against Hull in September and is expected to be out until late November. Ben Wilmot has also recently been ruled out for around three months with a knee injury.

Lastly, Lewis Baker has been stepping up his rehabilitation after the midfielder had surgery for a knee injury during pre-season, but is still expected to miss the game.

Leeds on the other hand, have been struggling with issues all over the pitch all season. However, their current injury list has dropped significantly after the international break.

Willy Gnonto picked up an injury in the first half of the draw with Hull City and had been missing for the last four league games with an ankle issue but could be pushing to start after returning from the bench against Norwich.

Farke also revealed that Djed Spence still has a couple of weeks until he resumes full training. However, he is back to doing light work for the moment. It could mean a return sometime around the Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle fixtures.

Junior Firpo is back training but could still be out of action, with Farke suggesting that he is close to a return but is "not quite ready". Firpo was said to be set to return sometime after the international break but remains out.

Dallas remains a long-term absente and is yet to return to action following his leg break in April 2021, with clean-up surgeries needed since to correct minor issues and seeing him miss the whole of the last campaign.

The Northern Ireland international will continue his rehabilitation away from the field for now. However, he is "improving" and making good progress all the time, according to Farke. He has made a return to training and is working his way back up to fitness.

What time does Stoke City v Leeds United kick-off?

Stoke v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 25th October 2023 – 20:00 (UK), and is part of the latest round of midweek fixtures in the Championship this season.

The full list of fixtures for gameweek 13 in the Championship is as follows:

24/10/2023 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City

24/10/2023 19:45 Millwall v Blackburn Rovers

24/10/2023 19:45 Norwich City v Middlesbrough

24/10/2023 19:45 Swansea City v Watford

24/10/2023 20:00 Leicester City v Sunderland

24/10/2023 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers

25/10/2023 19:45 Birmingham City v Hull City

25/10/2023 19:45 Bristol City v Ipswich Town

25/10/2023 19:45 Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday

25/10/2023 19:45 Preston North End v Southampton

25/10/2023 19:45 Rotherham United v Coventry City

25/10/2023 20:00 Stoke City v Leeds United

Are tickets still available for Stoke City against Leeds United?

There are plenty of tickets for home fans available on the Stoke City website, here.

Will Stoke v Leeds be shown on TV?

The game has been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Leicester City v Sunderland and Preston v Southampton the televised Championship games this week. However, ALL games can also be found on the red button.

Is there a live stream for Stoke City v Leeds United?

The fixture will be shown on the red button and also on the Sky Go app. A full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV the day after.